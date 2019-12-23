Global Denim Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Denim Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

The global consumption of denim fabric increases from 6017 million meters in 2014 to 6859 million meters in 2018, at a CAGR of more than 2.66%. In 2018, the global denim fabric market is led by Asia, South America, Europe and North America. At present, the major manufacturers of denim fabric are concentrated in China and India.

The global Denim Fabric market is valued at USD 17103 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25647 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2018 and 2026.

In terms of volume, the Global Denim Fabric market sales was 6859 Million Meters in 2018, and is predicted to reach 8631 Million Meters in 2026, with a CAGR 4.70% from 2018 to 2026.

According to this study, over the next five years the Denim market will register a 4.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 20780 million by 2024, from US$ 17450 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Denim business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Denim market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Denim value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vicunha

Black Peony

Canatiba

Arvind

Aarvee

Isko

Weiqiao Textile

Nandan Denim

Partap Group

Santana Textiles

Sangam

Suryalakshmi

Oswal Denims

Orta Anadolu

Raymond UCO

Etco Denim

Artistic Fabric

Bhaskar

Jindal Worldwide

Xinlan Group

Shandong Wantai

KG Denim

Suyin

Cone Denim

Weifang Lantian

Foshan Seazon

Bafang Fabric

Market Segment by Type, covers

Light Denim

Medium Denim

Heavy Denim

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

