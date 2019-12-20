Global Denim Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Denim Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-denim-market_p173280.html

Global Denim Fabric Market Is Valued At USD 17103 Million In 2018

Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

The global consumption of denim fabric increases from 6017 million meters in 2014 to 6859 million meters in 2018, at a CAGR of more than 2.66%. In 2018, the global denim fabric market is led by Asia, South America, Europe and North America. At present, the major manufacturers of denim fabric are concentrated in China and India.

The global Denim Fabric market is valued at USD 17103 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 25647 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.99% between 2018 and 2026.

In terms of volume, the Global Denim Fabric market sales was 6859 Million Meters in 2018, and is predicted to reach 8631 Million Meters in 2026, with a CAGR 4.70% from 2018 to 2026.

Denim Fabric downstream is wide and recently denim fabric has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, household items, cowboy accessories and many other fields. Globally, the denim fabric market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing.

Jeans accounts for nearly 65% of total downstream consumption of denim fabric. In global, Currently China and India have become the fastest growth and largest market of global denim fabric industry.

Global market is expected to witness significant growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, denim fabric consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2026 the production of denim fabric is estimated to be 8631 million meters, and the consumption increasing degree will be high.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-denim-market_p173280.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG