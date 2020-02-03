Global Denim Jeans Market Trend, Share, Application & 2019-2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Denim jeans are trousers typically made from denim fabric. They are now a very popular article of casual dress around the world. They come in many styles and colors. However, denim blue jeans are particularly identified with US culture, especially the United States Old West. As well, although denim jeans are mostly known as a fashion garment in the 2011s, they are still worn as protective garments by some individuals, such as cattle ranch workers and motorcycle riders, due to their high durability as compared to other common fabrics.

Scope of the Report:

Because the raw material denim fabric does not demand for high technology, and it is a typical labor oriented industry, the production is not controlled by several leading companies, whereas thousands of producers exist in China, and larger numbers of denim jeans companies rely on this industry globally. This industry is fragmented. It is characterized by hundreds of and thousands of suppliers. Levi Strauss & Co. is the global market leader in this market but it faces competition from a large number of players. The other major players in this report include VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M., etc.

On the basis of product type, the Regular Fit is projected to account for the largest revenue market share during the forecast period, and Slim Fit occupied more market share yearly, with 43.87% market share in 2017.

With the development of e-commerce platform in recent years, sales of stores are declining. Many enterprises have chosen to close some stores, and some companies even declare bankruptcy, such as American Apparel, True Religion Brand Jeans, Papaya Clothing, Gymbore, GandernMountain, etc. We predict that the share of Internet sales will increase in the future, but for some well-known brands, retail stores are necessary.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Denim Jeans is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.6% over the next five years, will reach 59600 million US$ in 2024, from 48100 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Denim Jeans in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Request Latest and Updated PDF Sample of Denim Jeans Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-denim-jeans-market-2019-by-manufacturers-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

PVH Corporation

Inditex

H&M

Replay

Mango

Frame

Citizen of Humanity

Denham

Pull&Bear

TopShop

VF Corp.

AG Jeans

American Apparel

American Eagle Outfitters

Uniqlo

Parasuco

Calvin Klein

True Religion

Diesel S.p.A.

DL1961 Premium Denim

Dolce & Gabbana Srl

Paper Denim & Cloth

Edwin

Esprit Holdings Ltd

Fidelity Denim

Gap

Goldsign Jeans

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Regular Fit

Slim Fit

Loose Fit

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Women

Men

Children

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Denim Jeans product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Denim Jeans, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Denim Jeans in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Denim Jeans competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Denim Jeans breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Denim Jeans market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Denim Jeans sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/351184

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Denim Jeans Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Denim Jeans by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Denim Jeans by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Denim Jeans by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Denim Jeans Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Denim Jeans Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Denim Jeans Market Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of Denim Jeans Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/351184