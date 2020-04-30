Global Demulsifiers Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2019-2025 | 1. BASF 2. DOW Chemical Company 3. Baker Hughes Incorporated 4. Ecolab Inc 5. Halliburton

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Demulsifiers Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global Demulsifiers Market By Product (Water soluble, Oil Soluble), Application (Lubricant Manufacturing, Crude Oil, Oil Based Power Plants, Petroleum Refineries, Sludge Treatment), Formulation (Surfactant Type, Demulsifier) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World)  Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global demulsifiers market was valued at USD 2.10 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.96 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Demulsifiers belong to the class of specialty chemicals that aid in separating emulsions. They are majorly employed in oil based solutions. The increasing demand for crude oil derivatives is expected to boost market demand. The growing extraction of crude oil from unconventional and new resources would positively impact market growth.

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising crude oil production

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent environmental regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global demulsifiers market is segmented on the basis of process, end-use industry, and region.

1. Global Demulsifiers Market, by Product:

1.1 Oil Soluble Demulsifiers

1.2 Water Soluble Demuslfier

2. Global Demulsifiers Market, by Formulation:

2.1 Type of Surfactant

2.1.1 Anionic Demusifiers

2.1.2 Non-ionic Demusifiers

2.1.3 Amphoteric Demusifiers

2.1.4 Cationic Demusifiers

2.2 Demulsifier Formulations

2.2.1 Oxyalkylated Phenolic Resins

2.2.2 Polymerized Polyols

2.2.3 Polyalkylene Glycols

2.2.4 Polyols Esters

2.2.5 Resin Esters

2.2.6 Sulfonates

2.2.7 Eo/Po Block Polymers

2.2.8 Polyamines

2.2.9 Polymeric Elastomers

3. Global Demulsifiers Market, by Application:

3.1 Oil Based Power Plant

3.2 Crude Oil

3.3 Petroleum Refineries

3.4 Lubricant Manufacturing

3.5 Sludge Treatment

3.6 Others

4. Global Demulsifiers Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF

2. DOW Chemical Company

3. Baker Hughes Incorporated

4. Ecolab Inc

5. Halliburton

6. Croda International

7. MomentivePerformance Materials

8. Innospec Inc.

9. SI Group

10. Huntsman Corporation

11. DorfKetal

12. Aurorachem

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

