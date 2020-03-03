Global demand for Healthcare Exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $2.49 billion : Top Key Players are AlterG, Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Cyberdyne, Inc., Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

During 2017-2023, global demand for healthcare exoskeletons is poised to a cumulative market value of over $2.49 billion including direct sales, renting, leasing, insurance reimbursement and other revenue sources. In terms of unit shipment from direct sales, the global total market over 2017-2023 is expected to reach 27,180 units, representing an exponential CAGR over the forecast years.

Global Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2016-2023: Structure Analysis, Trend Outlook and Business Strategy is based on a comprehensive research of the healthcare exoskeletons market by analyzing the entire global market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of market structure, growth drivers, restraints and challenges, emerging product trends & market opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces, partnership and fundraising landscape. Moreover, risks associated with investing in global healthcare exoskeletons market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise decisions.

The report quantifies global healthcare exoskeletons market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of application, mobility type, product function, power technology and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue data available for each section over 2014-2023:

• Rehabilitation

• Mobility Aid

• Other Applications

On basis of mobility type, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue data provided for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

• Mobile Exoskeletons

• Stationary Exoskeletons

• Tethered Exoskeletons

On basis of product function, the global market is studied in the following segments with annual revenue available for each sub-segment covering 2014-2023:

• Upper Body Exoskeletons

• Lower Body Exoskeletons

On basis of power technology, the global market is segmented into the following sections with annual revenue forecast for each section covering 2014-2023:

• Active Exoskeletons (by power type, this section is further classified into Electric Actuator, Pneumatic Actuator, Hydraulic Actuator, Fuel Cell, and Others)

• Passive Exoskeletons

Geographically, the following five regions together with the listed leading national markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America

• RoW

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data about annual revenue of healthcare exoskeletons are available for every single year over 2014-2023.

The report also includes global annual shipment 2014-2023 based on direct sales, the split of global revenue by revenue mode over the forecast years, average selling price of healthcare exoskeletons for 2014-2023, current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend, and profiles 12 healthcare exoskeleton vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Highlighted with 22 tables and 68 figures, this 141-page report provides timely data and detailed analysis to help clients targeting the global market to identify business opportunities and benchmark effective strategies.

(Note: The report can be customized/updated per request to meet clients’ needs.)

Key Players:

AlterG, Inc., Bionik Laboratories Corp., Cyberdyne, Inc., Ekso Bionics, Hocoma, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Myomo, Panasonic Corporation (Activelink), Parker Hannifin Corporation, ReWalk Robotics Ltd., Rex Bionics Plc., U.S. Bionics, Inc. (suitX)

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis

2.1 Market Structure

2.2 Market Size and Forecast

2.3 Major Growth Drivers

2.4 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.5 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.6 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis

2.7 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

2.7.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

2.7.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

3 Segmentation of Global Market by Application

3.1 Market Overview by Application

3.2 Global Rehabilitation Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

3.3 Global Mobility Aid Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

3.4 Global Market of Healthcare Exoskeletons in Other Applications 2014-2023

4 Segmentation of Global Market by Mobility Type

4.1 Market Overview by Mobility Type

4.2 Global Mobile Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

4.3 Global Stationary Healthcare Exoskeletons Market 2014-2023

Continue…

