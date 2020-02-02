Global Defoamers Market || Uphold Growth To 2025

The global defoamers market is highly fragmented and thus every regional player aims to attain the largest market share. To expand their footprint across the world, many established players are launching operations in new locations. The competition is stiff among players in many parts of Europe, owing to the large presence of silicon-based defoamers companies.

Large organizations possess skilled workforce and the right technology to match the demand expectations. Some companies are taking to mergers and acquisitions to remain prominent in the market. Top five companies in the global defoamers market hold 20% of the total market share. Some of the significant players include DyStar Group, DuPont, Clariant AG, and PMC Group.

The global defoamers market was valued at US$ 2.73 bn in 2016 and is expected to reach US$ 7.35 bn by the end of 2025. The market is predicted to grow at 4.35% between 2017 and 2025. The demand from several industries is expected to sustain the growth in the next few years.

Regionally, Europe and North America hold the highest share of the global defoamers market. The high demand is primarily due to the sharp growth in construction, architecture, water treatment, and other small sector industries.

Based on product type, water-based defoamers will grow in demand in the next few years. The increasing thrust on environment friendly materials, is forcing consumers to rely on water-based defoamers.

Water Treatment, Paints and Coatings to Emerge as Major Contributors to Growth

Modern architecture has opened doors for lucrative designs in paints and coatings. This has led to huge growth in the paints and coatings industry. At the same time, the growing fascination among people for metal art works is a key trend. Defoamers are used in metal coatings for smooth finishing and shine. These factors augment the growth of the global defoamers market.

On the other hand, the growing importance of saving water and protecting the environment has increased the number of water treatment plants. This has boosted the demand in the global defoamers market. Statistics show that the paper and pulp industry is a leading consumer of defoamers as they prevent growth of bacteria and accumulation of effluents. Another major area of application for these substances is the food industry. With inflating population in most developing countries, the demand for food is constantly rising. This is a positive factor for growth of the global defoamers market.

Compliance with Stringent CFR Worries Manufacturers

The food industry is expected to follow stringent regulations in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) and the USFDA. The issues is that CFR revises its regulations every year, thus making it difficult for this industry to remain compliant with frequently changing regulations. Besides, chances of revision due to unforeseen circumstances add to the woes of manufacturers in the global defoamers market.

However, these regulations are undergoing standardization at the global level. This is expected to bring some relief to companies in the global defoamers market.

The study presented here is based on a Transparency Market Research Report, titled, “Defoamers Market (Product – Oil-based, Water-based, Silicone-based; End user Industry – Paper and Pulp, Water Treatment, Paints and Coatings, Food and Beverage, Oil and Gas, Agrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Chemical, Metal Working) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017-2025.”

The global defoamers market is segmented based on

Product

Oil-based Defoamers

Water-based Defoamers

Silicone-based Defoamers

End-User Industry

Paper and Pulp

Water Treatment

Paints and Coatings

Food and Beverage

Oil and Gas

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Metal Working

Region

North America U.S. Canada



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Iran Nigeria South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



