Global Defibrillators Industry Analysis Report Projecting 6.9% CAGR Growth by 2024 | A report by Stryker Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Philips Healthcare, LivaNova PLC and more

Global defibrillators market report comprises of data that can be quite essential when it comes to dominating the market or making a mark in the market as a new emergent. The Defibrillators market report is an analytical assessment of the prime challenges that are to come in the market in terms of sales, export/import, or revenue. The Defibrillators market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2024.The report proves essential when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements.

Market Analysis:

The defibrillators market accounted to USD 9.8 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Major players:

Stryker Corporation

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Philips Healthcare

LivaNova PLC

Medtronic plc

Cardiac Science Corporation

Nihon Kohden Corporation

St. Jude Medical

Physio-Control International

Livanova PLC among others

Livanova PLC among others

Major market drivers and restraints:

Rising incidences of cardiac diseases

Rapid Growth in Aging Population

Technological advancements in Defibrillators

Increasing awareness about Public-Access Defibrillators

Risks related to Use of Implantable and Automated External Defibrillators

Segmentation:

By product, the market for defibrillators devices market is segmented into

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs

External defibrillators.

The implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) segment is further segmented into

Transvenous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (T-ICDs)

Subcutaneous implantable cardioverter defibrillators (S-ICDs).

The external defibrillators segment is further segmented into

Automated external defibrillators (AEDs)

Manual external defibrillators

Wearable cardioverter defibrillators (WCDs).

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Cardiac centers

Pre-hospitals

Public access markets

Home care

Alternate care markets

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Major countries

US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Analysis:

The defibrillators devices market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of defibrillators devices market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

