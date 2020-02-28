Global Defense Counter-IED Systems market Strategic Employment, Economy, Prominent Players Analysis with Global Trends and Traders

WiseGuyReports have announced the addition of a new report titled “Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Research Report 2019”.

Defense Counter-IED Systems market 2019-2025

A counter improvised explosive device (C-IED) is an essential piece of equipment in battlefield operations. Modern-day warfare has also emphasized the use of electronic jammers and detection systems to prevent and locate explosives hidden under the ground. The Americas contributed the largest share in the defense counter IED systems market with approximately 51% share of the overall market in 2015. However, this growth is expected to slow down a tad during the forecast period due to the decline in the budget and cut downs in the defense operations in major countries such as the US and Canada. End-users in the defense counter IED systems market are shifting their focus from quantity to quality, as well as emphasizing on cost-efficiency in the military operations. Therefore, maintaining a balance between cost and quality and at the same time providing an upgrade and retrofit solutions to meet modern military needs is becoming a challenge for manufacturers in this market.

Global Market Outline: Defense Counter-IED Systems Market

The global Defense Counter-IED Systems market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Defense Counter-IED Systems volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Defense Counter-IED Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Global Defense Counter-IED Systems market is segmented based on device type and end-user

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Defense Counter-IED Systems are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, and market share for each company:

BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Oshkosh Defense

Rheinmetall Defence

Boeing Defense

Defence Land Systems India (DLSI)

Elbit Systems

iRobot Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Market size by Product

Counter IED vehicles

Electronic countermeasures

Detection systems

Unmanned systems

Market size by End User

Battle tanks

Mine resistant

Light weight vehicles

Market size by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Scope of the Report

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Defense Counter-IED Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Defense Counter-IED Systems market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Defense Counter-IED Systems market by identifying its various sub segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Defense Counter-IED Systems companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Defense Counter-IED Systems submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by End User

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Size

2.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Growth Rate by Regions

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Manufacturers

3.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Defense Counter-IED Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Defense Counter-IED Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Sales by Product

4.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Revenue by Product

4.3 Defense Counter-IED Systems Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Defense Counter-IED Systems Breakdown Data by End User

6 North America

6.1 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems by Countries

6.2 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems by Product

6.3 North America Defense Counter-IED Systems by End User

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems by Countries

7.2 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems by Product

7.3 Europe Defense Counter-IED Systems by End User

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems by Countries

8.2 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems by Product

8.3 Asia Pacific Defense Counter-IED Systems by End User

9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Defense Counter-IED Systems by Countries

9.2 Central & South America Defense Counter-IED Systems by Product

9.3 Central & South America Defense Counter-IED Systems by End User

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems by Countries

10.2 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems by Product

10.3 Middle East and Africa Defense Counter-IED Systems by End User

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

12.1 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Forecast by Regions

12.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Forecast by Product

12.3 Defense Counter-IED Systems Market Forecast by End User

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Defense Counter-IED Systems Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

