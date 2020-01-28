Global Deep Learning 2019: Consumption Growth Rate by Application, Market Drivers and Opportunities

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Deep Learning Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The deep learning market has been segmented on the basis of offerings, applications, end-user industries, and geographies. In terms of offerings, software holds the largest share of the deep learning market. Also, the market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The increasing adoption of deep learning software solutions in various applications, such as smartphone assistants, ATMs that read checks, voice and image recognition software on social network, and software that serves up ads on many websites, is driving the growth of machine learning technology in the deep learning market. Most companies that manufacture and develop deep learning systems and related software provide both online and offline support, depending on the application. Several companies provide installation, training, and support pertaining to these systems, along with online assistance and post-maintenance of software and required services.

In 2018, the global Deep Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 31.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Deep Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Deep Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Google

IBM

Intel

Micron Technology

Microsoft

Nvidia

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Sensory Inc.

Skymind

Xilinx

AMD

General Vision

Graphcore

Mellanox Technologies

Huawei Technologies

Fujitsu

Baidu

Mythic

Adapteva, Inc.

Koniku

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Automotive

Agriculture

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Marketing

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

