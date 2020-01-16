Global Deep Brain Stimulation Market to Reach US$3.2 billion by 2025

The Advanced Research on Deep Brain Stimulation Market– Global Industry Analysis And Forecast To 2025, issued by Crystal Market Research. the Deep Brain Stimulation Industry has come across significant development in the existence and is anticipated to grow significantly over the period of forecast.

Deep brain stimulation market is expected to be around $3.2 billion by 2025. Rising number of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease and increased awareness about neurological disorders is driving the market globally. DBS can be used to treat various neurological disorders such as dystonia, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, Tourette syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorders, and chronic pain. According to WHO, neurological disorders category contributes to 2% of global burden of diseases. DBS also has major applications in controlling movement disorders. After Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease is the most common neurological disorder. However, the high cost of the devices and risk of infection at the stimulator site are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Competitive Analysis of Deep Brain Stimulation Market:

Medtronic Plc

St. Jude Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

EnteroMedics

Cyberonics

Zynex

Aleva Neurotherapeutics SA

Categorical Division by Type:

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder

Dystonia

Pain Management

Depression

Others

Based on Application:

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Pain Management

Market Opportunities

Increasing cases of different neurological disorders, rise in age related neurological disorders, rapidly growing elderly population, and increased awareness about the availability of different treatments for neurological disorders propose significant opportunities for the growth of DBS market globally.

Further, technological advancements to improve the functionality of these devices will boost the acceptance of these devices rapidly on a global level. The rising acceptance of these devices over drugs that may lead to side effects is another indicator of rising opportunities for market growth.

Regional Insights:

Prime countries, regions, and sub-sectors have been studied for giving improved knowledge of the market scope across the globe. The Industry information sectored the market by assessing the manufacturing chain, market manufacturers and their contribution to the industry, dominant policies and profits structure, and regulatory aspects. Geographically Sector of the Deep Brain Stimulation Market is thoroughly analyzed by analyzing the benefits gained, results from pricing, and require logistics, production capacity, and distribution, along with the prior performance of the market from the said region.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Deep Brain Stimulation Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Deep Brain Stimulation Market Definition

3.1.2. Deep Brain Stimulation Market Segmentation

3.2. Deep Brain Stimulation Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Deep Brain Stimulation of Drivers

3.2.2. Deep Brain Stimulation Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Deep Brain Stimulation Market, By Service

6. Deep Brain Stimulation Market, By Application

7. Deep Brain Stimulation Market, By Region

…….CONTINUED FOR TOC

