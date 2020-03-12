Global Decorative Coatings Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Decorative coatings are the paint or coating materials used or applied for the enhancement of physical strength and aesthetic appeal of the surfaces they are applied to. They protect against corrosion, bacteria, moisture and even UV radiation. They are available in a number of different colours which makes the application of these coatings on the different sources appealing. Global Decorative Coatings Market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Market. This research report categorizes the Decorative Coatings Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global and Regional manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report provides key statistics on the market status of Global and regional Decorative Coatings Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

“Global Decorative Coatings Market” is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 26.97 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 39.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increased urbanization and industrialization worldwide. The overall spend on construction has increased which is expected to positively impact the decorative coatings market in the forecast period.

Competitors/Players: Global Decorative Coatings Market

PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, Axalta Coating Systems LLC, NIPSEA GROUP, Kansai Paint Co.Ltd., Bayer AG, KCC CORPORATION, Jotun, Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Benjamin Moore & Co., Masco Corporation, DAW SE, The Arkema Group, Berger Paints India Limited, Cabot Corporation, Clariant, Eastman Chemical Company, Tikkurila, Cromology, HEMPEL A/S, Ashland, and RPM International Inc.

Market Drivers: Global Decorative Coatings Market

Increased urbanization and industrial worldwide driving the rise in construction is expected to drive the growth for decorative coatings market

Advancements and developments in the market is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints: Global Decorative Coatings Market

Environment effects of solvent-borne coatings with VOC emissions involved in its production is expected to restrain the market growth

Vulnerability and fluctuation in the prices of raw materials is also expected to restrain the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Global Decorative Coatings Market

Global decorative coatings market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of decorative coatings market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Decorative Coatings Market

By Resin Type

Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Polyester, Others

Product

Primer, Enamel, Emulsions, Others

Formulation

Water-Based, Solvent-Based

Substrate

Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others

Coat Type

Top Coat, Base Coat, Others

Application

Architectural, Automotive, Domestic Appliances, Medical, Sporting Goods, Jewellery, Cosmetics, Aerospace

Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

