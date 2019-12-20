Global Decorated Apparel Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Decorated Apparel Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Decorated Apparel Market Is Valued At 1970.68 Million USD In 2018

Decorated Apparel is the use of embroidery and screen printing to decorate the clothes, the clothes look more beautiful and generous. It mainly include customized design services for decorative apparel and related products.

The Global Decorated Apparel market is expected to reach $ 3819.35 million by 2025

GIR analysts predict that the global Decorated Apparel market is valued at 1970.68 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 3819.35 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.88% between 2019 and 2025.

Decorated Apparel Market: Types

According to the Segmentation of types, all the market of Decorated Apparel can be divided as follows:

The first main kind is Embroidery, it hold a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 44.70% in 2018.

Another main kind is Screen printing, for many companies, Screen Printing is attractive because of the market consumption. The Screen Printing share the rest 33.32% market share in 2018.

Dye Sublimation, Direct to Garment Printing and Others hold the rest share, which accounts for about 7.33% in 2018 together.

Decorated Apparel Market: Region

From the view of region, Asia Pacific have a larger market share in 2018 which together account for 40.88%, and will witness a stable growth in following years. Europe and North America hold a market share of 27.10% and 24.27% will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from Asia-Pacific might affect the development trend of Decorated Apparel. Central & South America and Middle East and Africa also play important roles in global market, but it will witness the comparatively low market share within selected regions.

The Decorated Apparel market consists of a well-established group of brand name manufacturers and new entrants.

Crowdfunding campaigns have showed that there is plenty of scope for innovation. The world leading players in the Decorated Apparel market are Hanesbrands, SHERRY, EmbroidMe, Vantage, Sharprint, Advance Printwear, ScreenWorks, Target Decorative Apparel, WS&Company, MV Sport, Yunnan Mimori Dress, Lynka, TR McTaggart and so on. These Top companies currently account for more than 34% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period. As consumer interest increases, this market will attract other major companies which want to extend their brand equity.

