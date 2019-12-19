Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Dead Burned Magnesia Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-dead-burned-magnesia-dbm-market_p199835.html

Global Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) Market Size Was 1537.95 Million USD In 2018

Dead burning is also called hard burning. It is a process in which a refractory raw material is calcined at a sufficiently high temperature to achieve sufficient sintering. Clinker (especially alkaline clinker) commonly used to fire refractory materials. When using certain natural minerals, alkaline refractory raw materials or other synthetic materials with low high temperature volume stability as refractory raw materials, they must be burned to make refractory clinker.

Dead Burn Magnesia (DBM) is the main raw material for basic refractory products and is widely used in the production of shaped and amorphous refractories.

Market of Dead Burned Magnesia is fragmented. The top five manufacturers held 30.89% of the market, in terms of Dead Burned Magnesia (DBM) revenue in 2018. Leading suppliers in global market are RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng Magnesite Refractory, Haicheng Huayu Group, Jiachen Group. In the US market, Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties and Primier Magnesia have an absolute market share. RHI-Magnesita, Magnezit Group, SMZ Jelsava and Kumas Magnesite Works are leaders in the European market. In short, the market concentration in Europe and the United States is high, and a few companies occupy the majority of market share. Haicheng Houying Group, Haicheng Magnesite Refractory,Haicheng Huayu Group and UBE are well-known brands in the Asia-Pacific market. The Asia-Pacific market is extremely fragmented.

DBM consumption is linked to a handful of generally steady end markets. As a key refractory mineral, its usage is correlated to steel and cement manufacturing, while as an ingredient in markets ranging from flame retardants and water treatment to human medicine and animal feed, small but stable annual demand volumes keep the industry ticking over. Based on the regions, the consumption is mainly concentrated in Asia-Pacific, Europe and North America etc. China was the major consumption region with the market share of 39.18% in 2018, which attributed to the rapid economic growth in China. Europe was the second consumer in the magnesium oxide industry, which accounted for around 23.87% market share in 2018. Since 2017, the Chinese government has taken strong pollution control measures, prompting many magnesia factories to close. So, during this period, the production of products on the market declined and prices rose sharply.

The Global DBM market size was 1537.95 million USD in 2018 and it will be 1658.43 million USD in 2025, with a Growth Rate of 3.13% from 2018 to 2025.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-dead-burned-magnesia-dbm-market_p199835.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG