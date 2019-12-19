Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-dbc-ceramic-substrate-market_p107682.html

Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size Will Reach US$ 343.7 Million By 2024

DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator, Al2O3 or AlN onto which pure copper metal is attached by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thus tightly and firmly joined to the ceramic. This report studies the DBC ceramic substrate, including the AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate and Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate.

The global DBC Ceramic Substrate market size will reach US$ 343.7 million by 2024, from US$ 171.3 million in 2018. In terms of the volume, the global DBC Ceramic Substrate consumption was 221,000 square meters in 2018 and will reach 465,000 square meters in 2024.

The global DBC ceramic substrates market developed rapidly in the past several years, and now is being dominated by the few players from Japan, Germany, Korea and China, like Rogers/Curamik, Heraeus Electronics and IXYS (Germany Division) from Germany; KCC from Korea, NGK Electronics Devices from Japan; Stellar Industries Corp and Remtec from United States, while Tong Hsing (acquired HCS) from Taiwan. China is also an important producer, and there are three companies in China producing and sell DBC ceramic substrates, Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics), Zibo Linzi Yinhe High-Tech Development and Nanjing Zhongjiang New Material Science & Technology.

Two of the world’s largest manufacturers occupy for over 70% of global market share in 2018. Rogers/Curamik is the largest producer, and KCC Corporation is the second. In future, the Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe), Heraeus Electronics and other players will play more important roles, especially in Chinsa market. Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe Thermo-Magnetics Electronics) has planned to expand its production capacity of DBC ceramic substrate in Jiangsu Province China in 2018 and once finished, this company will play more important in the DBC ceramic substrate market.

In future, the DBC ceramic substrates market will develop rapidly, driven by the demand from IGBT, automobile, CPV, aerospace and communication. The electric vehicles market will drive the DBC ceramic substrates to increase rapidly in next few years.

Geographically, APAC is the fastest-growing region, especially China, which plays a more important role in the world.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-dbc-ceramic-substrate-market_p107682.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG