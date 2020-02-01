Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market: Overview

The report on the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market provides analysis for the period between 2016 and 2026, wherein 2017 is the base year, and 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period. Data for 2016 has been included to provide historical information. The study provides a comprehensive analysis of the expansion of the market during the forecast period, in terms of revenue estimates (in US$ Mn), across different geographies. The report covers market dynamics including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to influence the expansion of the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market during the said period. Technologies that are playing a major role in driving the market have also been considered in the study.

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market: Scope of the Report

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market can be segmented based on deployment model, services, enterprise size, industry,and region. The deployment model segment is classified into public cloud,private cloud, and hybrid cloud. The services segment includes Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), Backup as a Service (BaaS), and Storage as a Service (STaaS). The enterprise segment includes large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The Industry segment includes BFSI, Telecom & IT, government & public sector, healthcare, retail, energy & utilities, manufacturing, and others (aerospace & defense, travel & hospitality).Geographically, the report classifies the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America; the regions are analyzed in terms of revenue generation. Furthermore, region-wise prominent countries covered in the report include the U.S, Canada, U.K., Germany, France,Japan, China, India, GCC countries, South Africa, and Brazil.

Global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market: Competitive Dynamics

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues between 2016 and 2018. The global players profiled in the global Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Dell EMC, Commvault Systems, Inc., Quantum Corporation, Asigra, Inc., Veritas Technologies, Acronis International GmbH, International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, and Carbonite, Inc.

Market Segmentation

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Services

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Enterprise

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Analysis, by Industry

BFSI

Telecom & IT

Government & Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others (Aerospace & Defense, Travel & Hospitality)

Additionally, the report provides cross-sectional analysis of the Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market with respect to the following geographical segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

