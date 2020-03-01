Global Data Monetization Market Technology Growth, Supply Demand and Analysis by Types 2019-2024

Data monetization, a form of monetization, is the act of generating measurable economic benefits from available data sources. Typically these benefits accrue as revenue or expense savings, but may also include market share or corporate market value gains. Data monetization leverages data generated through business operations, available exogenous data or content, as well as data associated with individual actors such as that collected via electronic devices and sensors participating in the internet of things. For example, the ubiquity of the internet of things is generating location data and other data from sensors and mobile devices at an ever increasing rate. The data in this report is based on data analytics software fees and service fees for Data Monetization.

Request a sample of Data Monetization Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/275044

Scope of the Report:

Data Monetization is primarily split into: On-Premises and Cloud. And On-Premises are the most widely used type which takes up about 67.77% of the global market in 2016.

United States is the largest sales region of Data Monetization in the world in the past few years. United States market took up about 41.26% the global market in 2016, while EU was 26.95%.

Through the data generated by cloud, big data and mobile tools, enterprises can effectively see changes in the market, demographic changes, market behaviors and patterns. And accordingly change the enterprise’s asset portfolio, adjust the marketing strategy.

Accenture, IBM, SAS, Infosys, Viavi Solutions and Adastra are the key suppliers in the global Data Monetization market. Top 3 took up about 44% of the global market in 2016.

The global Data Monetization market is valued at 330 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4350 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 54.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Data Monetization.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Data Monetization market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Data Monetization market by product type and applications/end industries.

Access this report Data Monetization Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-data-monetization-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Accenture

Viavi Solutions

Infosys

SAP

Adastra

Mahindra Comviva

Alepo

EMC

ALC

Redknee

SAS

Monetize Solutions

Reltio

IBM

Teradata

CellOS Software

Altruist India/Connectiva

Samsung ARTIK

1010DATA

Dawex Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premises

Cloud

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom

Finance & Banking

E-Commerce & Retail

Network & Software

Manufacturing

Others

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/275044

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Data Monetization Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Data Monetization Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Data Monetization Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Data Monetization Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Data Monetization Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Data Monetization Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Data Monetization Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Data Monetization by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Data Monetization Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Data Monetization Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Data Monetization Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

To Check Discount of Data Monetization Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/275044