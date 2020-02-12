Global Data Monetization Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations: Key Players are Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited

Data Monetization Market is a professional and exhaustive report which focuses on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. This Data Monetization market research report contains fundamental, secondary and advanced information related to the global status and trend, market size, sales volume, market share, growth, future trends analysis, segment and forecasts from 2019 – 2025. The report acts as a supreme base for the competitor analysis, analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the Information and Communication Technology industry. This market research report is a scrupulous analysis of current scenario of the market, which covers several market dynamics.

The Global Data Monetization Market accounted for USD 1.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Key Players: Global Data Monetization Market

Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc, Virtusa Corporation, Infosys, Google, IBM, Cisco, 101 data, Accenture, Monetize Solutions, Narrative, NESS, NETSCOUT,Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc., Openwave Mobility among others.

Market Segmentation: Global Data Monetization Market

Based on component, the global data monetization market is segmented into

Tools and

Services

The services segment can further be sub segmented into support and maintenance, consulting and implementation.

Based on data type, the market can be segmented into

Customer data,

Product data,

Financial data and supplier data

Based on business segments, the market can be segmented into

Sales and marketing,

Supply chain management,

Operations,

Finance and others (R&D, HR, and legal)

Market segment on basis of Regions/Countries Regions/Countries

North America & South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific, and

Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Based on deployment model, the market can be segmented into

Cloud and

On premises.

Based on organization size, the market can be segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the market can be segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom, consumer goods and retail, media and entertainment, government and defense, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, healthcare and others (real estate, education, and travel and hospitality).

