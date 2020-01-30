Global Data Classification Market Projected to Grow at $3364.79 million by 2026 | A report by Google, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and others

Global Data classification market report makes your business well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. It has most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. While preparing this data classification market research report, customer satisfaction has been kept on the utmost priority which makes clients rely on us confidently. The data classification market report has been formed by using information from trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers.

Market Analysis:

Global Data Classification Market is driven by increasing need for managing big data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 541.23 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3364.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.66% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Download Sample PDF Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-data-classification-market

Key Players:

Google

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services

BOLDON JAMES

Covata Limited

DATAGUISE

Digital Guardian

Forcepoint

Clearswift

GTB Technologies

Informatica

Innovative Routines International (IRI)

Janusnet Pty Limited

Microsoft

MinerEye

Netwrix Corporation

OpenText Corp

Inc.

Get TOC https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-data-classification-market

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Rising concern for data security of huge data volume as the cybercrime related to data breach has been increased globally.

Stringent rules & regulations related to data needs to be followed by the organization which drives the demand for this particular market.

There is lack of technological infrastructure in many countries as in many countries the data is still stored on papers.

There is complexity in the terminologies & the schemes for data classification

Segmentation:

Component

Solutions

Services

Methodology

Content-Based Classification

Context-Based Classification

User-Based Classification

Application

Access Control

Governance Risk, and Compliance

Web, Mobile, and Email Protection

Centralized Management

Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Government and Defense

Education

Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Competitive Analysis:

Global data classification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data classification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Speak to Author: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-data-classification-market