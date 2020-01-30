Global Data Classification Market Projected to Grow at $3364.79 million by 2026 | A report by Google, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and others

Global Data classification market report makes your business well acquainted with insightful knowledge of the global, regional and local market statistics. It has most-detailed market segmentation, systematic analysis of major market players, trends in consumer and supply chain dynamics, and insights about new geographical markets. While preparing this data classification market research report, customer satisfaction has been kept on the utmost priority which makes clients rely on us confidently. The data classification market report has been formed by using information from trustworthy sources such as journals, websites, and annual reports of the companies, white papers, and mergers.
Market Analysis:
Global Data Classification Market is driven by increasing need for managing big data, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 541.23 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3364.79 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 25.66% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
Key Players:
- IBM Corporation
- Amazon Web Services
- BOLDON JAMES
- Covata Limited
- DATAGUISE
- Digital Guardian
- Forcepoint
- Clearswift
- GTB Technologies
- Informatica
- Innovative Routines International (IRI)
- Janusnet Pty Limited
- Microsoft
- MinerEye
- Netwrix Corporation
- OpenText Corp
- Inc.
Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Rising concern for data security of huge data volume as the cybercrime related to data breach has been increased globally.
- Stringent rules & regulations related to data needs to be followed by the organization which drives the demand for this particular market.
- There is lack of technological infrastructure in many countries as in many countries the data is still stored on papers.
- There is complexity in the terminologies & the schemes for data classification
Segmentation:
Component
- Solutions
- Services
Methodology
- Content-Based Classification
- Context-Based Classification
- User-Based Classification
Application
- Access Control
- Governance Risk, and Compliance
- Web, Mobile, and Email Protection
- Centralized Management
Vertical
- Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Government and Defense
- Education
- Telecom
- Media and Entertainment
Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
Competitive Analysis:
Global data classification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data classification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
