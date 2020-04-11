Global Data Center Transformation Market 2019 – Growth Overview by Deployment, Verticals, Types, Security & Safety Systems, Emerging Technologies, Applications, Business Opportunity till 2025

Global Data Center Transformation Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2025

Data center transformation is the process of changing a data center to improve its overall functionality and performance.

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest market size due to the presence of major vendors and increasing adoption of associated services. The APAC region is expected to provide several opportunities in the market and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Difficulty in application portability and regulatory compliance issues are expected to restrain the market growth.

In 2018, the global Data Center Transformation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Micro Focus

IBM

Microsoft

Cisco Systems

NTT Communications

Dell EMC

ATOS

Schneider Electric

HCL Technologies

Tech Mahindra

Wipro

Cognizant

Accenture

Hitachi

Netapp

Mindteck

Inknowtech

Performance Technologies

Rahi Systems

Greenpages

General Datatech

Dyntek

Bytes Technology Group

Softchoice

Insight Enterprises

The reports analysis Data Center Transformation market in Global by Products Type:

Small Data Centers

Medium-sized Data Centers

Large Data Centers

The reports analysis Data Center Transformation market in Global by application as well:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Transportation

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

-To analyze global Data Center Transformation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

-To present the Data Center Transformation development in United States, Europe and China.

-To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

-To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

