Global Data Center Rack Server Market: Recent Trends, Development,Growth & Forecast

The data center rack server is an electrical framework which is particularly designed for house servers, data center computing equipment networking devices and cables among other end uses. The data center rack server provides an orchestration and room for equipment within the data center facility. The data center rack server is an integration of mounting slots which are called bays. The bay stacks hardware units with secured bolted enclosures. The data center rack server is a more economical compared to more expensive tower server. The data center rack server is designed is a way so that it can accommodate multiple servers by stacking the servers one above the other. The data center rack server is designed to integrate multiple servers and also provide reduction in the required floor space. The data center rack server also provides simplification in the wiring between multiple network components.

Some of the factors driving the data center rack server include growing need for superior density servers, increase in need for data center which are scalable, reduction in Opex and Capex and easy up gradation to latest technology. Some of the factors which are expected to restrain the market over the next few years include emergence of new technologies and improved requirement to support infrastructure. Growth in cloud related technology and data center is a key opportunity for the data center rack server market growth over the new future. Further exponential growth in the data center traffic is another key opportunity for the market growth. A key challenged faced by the data center rack server manufacturer is the requirement of air conditioning systems, heating and ventilation for the smooth functioning of the server.

The data center rack server market by data center type has been segmented into enterprise data centers, midsized data centers and large data centers. The data center rack server market by end use industry has been segmented into IT and telecommunication, banking, insurance and financial sector, healthcare, defense and surveillance, government sector, research and development, manufacturing sector, power sector and others. The IT and telecommunication sector led the data center rack server market in terms of revenue and is also expected to growth at the fastest rate over the next few years. There is huge requirement of servers to store and manage a mammoth amount of data for the IT and telecommunication sector and this is expected to drive the data center rack server market over the next few years.

Geographically the data center rack server market has been broadly segmented into North America, Latin America, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Europe. North America is expected to be the largest contributor for the data center rack server market in term of revenue. Asia Pacific is expected to growth at the fastest rate over the next few years owing to massive demand from the IT and telecommunication sector. The data center rack server market in North America is expected to continue dominating the market over the next few years due to advancement in technology and presence of large number of data center which finds application across a wide range of industries would further the drive the market in this region.

The key players operating in the data center rack server market include Oracle Corporation (The U.S), HPE (The U.S.), Dell Inc., (The U.S.), Fujitsu Ltd., (Japan), Lenovo Group Ltd. (The U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc., (The U.S.), NEC Corporation (China), Huawei Technology Co., (China), Iron Systems, Inc (The U.S.) and Quanta Computer, Inc. (Taiwan) among others. The key players operating in the data center rack server market involve in product innovation through research and development to gain competitive advance over its competitors.

