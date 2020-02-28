Global Data Center Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Overview, Statistics, Size, Share 2019-2026

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Data Center Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

Global Data Center Market was valued US$ 18 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 39 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 10.15% during forecast period.

Data center market is growing rapidly as users can access computing resources remotely and at their convenience without requirement of any supporting system hardware. Increasing demand for cloud-based storage as one of the primary factor which is boosting the growth of the data center market during forecast period, data center market will grow progressively by 2026. Cloud storage is being considered to a revolution in the storage market as it is an on-demand service provided by different firms like Facebook, Amazon.com, and Google.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Global Data Center market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTERâ€™s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Global Data Center market.

Key Players Operated in Market Includes:

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Hitachi Ltd

Cisco System, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

EMC Corporation

CyrusOne

Global Switch

DuPont Fabros Technology

Telehouse

Dell

Fujitsu

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

Verizon

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Equinix Inc.

NTT Communications Corporations

AT&T Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Scope of Global Data Center Market:

Global Data Center Market by Type:

Corporate data centers

Web hosting data centers

Global Data Center Market by Service:

Data center system integration service

Data center maintenance and support service

Data center consulting service

Global Data Center Market by Solution:

Data center IT infrastructure

Data center electrical solutions

Data center mechanical solutions

Global Data Center Market by Vertical:

Banking & Financial Services

Telecom & IT

Government

Healthcare

Other

Global Data Center Market by Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Data Centers are also referred as virtual or physical infrastructures which are being used by enterprises to store a large amount of acute data. Data centers are contributing to storage, retrieval, and processing of this data. These data centers needs multiple back up supply units, cooling systems, networking connections, for running the associationâ€™s core applications. Data centers including a number of elements like power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies, electrical switches, ventilation, and providing a network connectivity. Modern data centers are using management and monitoring software which allows to manage the equipment and monitor the facilities remotely to the IT administrators.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. is one of the leading players of the data center market. It maintains a range of data center solutions like data center cages, Electrical and Cooling systems, and suites. Company focusing on building customized data centers, cages, and suites based on client requirement. While, IBM Corporation focusing on middleware services, storage services, data center outsourcing, and networking services. For data center infrastructures, Hitachi Ltd., Cisco System, Inc., Hewlett-Packard Inc. focusing on building optimized operation.

Increase in demand for data storage management and cloud technology are factors driving the growth of the global data center market. But, high initial cost of investment will be limiting the growth of market during the forecast period. Gaining popularity of the community cloud technology is projected to create beneficial opportunities for data center market.

Server workloads will continue to grow with each passing year, which is being adversely effective on IT operations. It is expected that there is an increase of 30% data growth rate per year, and in many organizations it is resulted to double their on-premises storage in duration of three years. Rising digitization globally is projected to contribute value to various end-user industries, like BFSI, IT services, which is increasing need for data centers worldwide. Numerous governmental bodies have been recognized to facilitate Industry 4.0 by deploying IoT and cloud services, which is expected to drive the data center market during forecast period.

North American is holding the largest share of the global market followed by Europe, and Asia Pacific regions. U.S. and Canada are dominating North American market because of rising technological developments and increasing popularity community cloud in region. Region also have a well-established infrastructure, which allows faster implementation of advanced technologies. Also, increasing investment in data centers in the U.S. is another major factor driving the growth of data center market in region.

Some Points from TOC for Data Center Market:

1 Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Market Segmentation

1.2. Research Highlights

1.3. Research Objectives

2 Assumptions and Research Methodology

2.1. Report Assumptions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Research Methodology

2.3.1. Secondary Research

2.3.1.1. Secondary data

2.3.1.2. Secondary Sources

2.3.2. Primary Research

2.3.2.1. Data from Primary Sources

2.3.2.2. Breakdown of Primary Sources

3 Executive Summary: Global Data Center Market, by Market Value (US$ Bn)

4 Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Indicator

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. Porterâ€™s Analysis

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.5. Market Risk Analysis

4.6. SWOT Analysis

4.7. Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

5 Supply Side and Demand Side Indicators

6 Global Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast

6.1. Global Data Center Market Size & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis

6.1.1. North America

6.1.2. Europe

6.1.3. Asia Pacific

6.1.4. Middle East & Africa

6.1.5. South America

7 Global Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

7.1. Introduction and Definition

7.2. Key Findings

7.3. Global Data Center Market Value Share Analysis, by Type

7.4. Global Data Center Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Type

7.5. Global Data Center Market Analysis, by Type

7.6. Global Data Center Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type

8 Global Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast, by Service

8.1. Introduction and Definition

8.2. Key Findings

8.3. Global Data Center Market Value Share Analysis, by Service

8.4. Global Data Center Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Service

8.5. Global Data Center Market Analysis, by Service

8.6. Global Data Center Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Service

9 Global Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast, by Solution

9.1. Introduction and Definition

9.2. Key Findings

9.3. Global Data Center Market Value Share Analysis, by Solution

9.4. Global Data Center Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Solution

9.5. Global Data Center Market Analysis, by Solution

9.6. Global Data Center Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Solution

10 Global Data Center Market Analysis and Forecast, by Vertical

10.1. Introduction and Definition

10.2. Key Findings

10.3. Global Data Center Market Value Share Analysis, by Vertical

10.4. Global Data Center Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Vertical

10.5. Global Data Center Market Analysis, by Vertical

10.6. Global Data Center Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Vertical

11 Global Data Center Market Analysis, by Region

11.1. Global Data Center Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

11.2. Global Data Center Market Size (US$ Bn) Forecast, by Region

11.3. Global Data Center Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region

..Continued

