Global Data Center Logical Security Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

The global data center logical security market has been broadly classified into data center logical security components, i.e. solutions and services. The solutions market is estimated to account for the larger share of the global market in 2017. However, the services market is expected to grow at the high CAGR in the next five years, owing to factors such as high technological advancements, low budgetary requirements and requirements of various kinds of post and pre sales services.

In 2018, the global Data Center Logical Security market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Logical Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Logical Security development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Mcafee

HP

Juniper Networks

Fortinet

Check Point Software Technologies

IBM

Dell

EMC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Security Consulting services

Managed Security Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Mid-Size

Enterprise

Large

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Logical Security status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Logical Security development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Logical Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Security Consulting services

1.4.3 Managed Security Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Logical Security Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Mid-Size

1.5.3 Enterprise

1.5.4 Large

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Logical Security Market Size

2.2 Data Center Logical Security Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Logical Security Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Center Logical Security Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Center Logical Security Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Center Logical Security Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Logical Security Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Center Logical Security Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Center Logical Security Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Center Logical Security Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Logical Security Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Cisco

12.1.1 Cisco Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.1.4 Cisco Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.2 Mcafee

12.2.1 Mcafee Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.2.4 Mcafee Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Mcafee Recent Development

12.3 HP

12.3.1 HP Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.3.4 HP Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 HP Recent Development

12.4 Juniper Networks

12.4.1 Juniper Networks Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.4.4 Juniper Networks Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Juniper Networks Recent Development

12.5 Fortinet

12.5.1 Fortinet Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.5.4 Fortinet Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Fortinet Recent Development

12.6 Check Point Software Technologies

12.6.1 Check Point Software Technologies Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.6.4 Check Point Software Technologies Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Check Point Software Technologies Recent Development

12.7 IBM

12.7.1 IBM Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.7.4 IBM Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 IBM Recent Development

12.8 Dell

12.8.1 Dell Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.8.4 Dell Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Dell Recent Development

12.9 EMC

12.9.1 EMC Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.9.4 EMC Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 EMC Recent Development

12.10 Trend Micro

12.10.1 Trend Micro Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data Center Logical Security Introduction

12.10.4 Trend Micro Revenue in Data Center Logical Security Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Trend Micro Recent Development

Continued….

