Global Data Center Life Cycle Services Market Figures 2019-2025 – HP, IBM, Vertiv, Nlyte Software, Optimum Path, Raritan, CA Technologies, FieldView Solutions

Data center life cycle services facilitates the activities that support the projects and operation of a data center, which provides processing, storage, networking, management and the distribution of data within an enterprise. They are of two categories namely, services provided to a data center and services provided from a data center.

Major factors driving the data center life cycle services market are reduction of costs by eliminating manual checks of servers and other data center assets. It also provides increased efficiency and productivity, and decreased human efforts. The growing data and storage requirement increases the associated data center assets and costs. In order to minimize the cost associated with the operations of data centers and to maximize profits, various organizations are developing more scalable and efficient data center management solutions.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Life Cycle Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Life Cycle Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Schneider Electric

HP

IBM

Vertiv

Nlyte Software

Optimum Path

Raritan

CA Technologies

FieldView Solutions

Huawei Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Media & Entertainment

IT & Telecommunication

Government

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Life Cycle Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Life Cycle Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

