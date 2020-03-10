Global Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market to touch US$13.87 billion by 2025

The demand in the global data center IT asset disposition market is projected to increment at a healthy CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2025, gaining traction from a number of factors such as growing emphasis on the development of new electronic products, categorical innovations in the IT industry across the world, regulatory policies for the maintenance of environment safety, data security from old assets, and increasing adoption of new technology across various enterprises. On the other hand, lack of awareness, high service cost, and lenient IT asset disposition polices in various countries are a few factors hindering the proper prosperity of the market.

The global data center IT asset disposition market will be worth US$13.87 bn by the end of 2025, substantially up from its evaluated worth of US$7.74 bn in 2016. In terms of volume, the data center IT asset disposition market will be catering to 91 mn units by 2025. Increasing adoption of cloud services across the world is incrementing the efficient and secure elimination of discarded devices. This factor will continue to open new opportunities for the stockholders of the global data center IT asset disposition market.

Servers Serve Maximum Demand, Asset-type Segment

Based on asset-type, the global data center IT asset disposition market is segmented into server, HDD, memory modules, CPU, GBIC, line cards, laptops, desktops, and SSD. Among these, SSD, memory module and server segment are the major asset types supplementing the growth of data center IT asset disposition market in forthcoming years. By service, global data center IT asset disposition market is categorized into data sanitation/ destruction, remarketing/resale and recycling. Among these services, data sanitation/ destruction and remarketing/resale are the key segments supplementing the growth of data center IT asset disposition market. Market players are implementing aggressive remarketing strategies to attract enterprise level customers and increase their output in terms of remarketed products sold.

U.S. Highly Lucrative Country-wide Data Center IT Asset Disposition Market

Stringent government regulations and sustained demand for data protection has kept North America as the most profitable region among all, constituting for 34% of the market in 2015. The North America data center IT asset disposition market is projected to be worth US$4.40 bn by the end of the forecast period, which is 2025, gaining maximum demand from the developed country of the U.S. IT assets are frequently being changed due to constant technology upgrades within cloud data centers in the region, creating the need for secure disposition. Europe is another profitable region for the vendors operating in the data center IT asset disposition market, driven by growing recycling and reuse of discarded IT assets. The European region observes strict environmental policies, which thereby helps the awareness levels regarding e-waste. Various enterprises in Europe have employed eco-friendly infrastructure, investing in accordance to the norms and gaining popularity. Asia Pacific is expected to turn into a highly lucrative regional market towards the end of the forecast period, incrementing demand at most prominent CAGR among all regions.

Some of the key companies currently operating in the global data center IT asset disposition market are: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Dell Inc., Arrow Electronics, Inc., CloudBlue Technologies, Inc., Apto Solutions, Inc., LifeSpan International, Inc., ITRenew Inc., Iron Mountain Incorporated., and Sims Recycling Ltd. In the near future, as the government policies get stricter, vast opportunities will arise, which will lure new players and intensify the competitive landscape of the global data center IT asset disposition market.