Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Growth Rates and Industry Challenges 2025

The data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions market is segmented based software component, industry vertical, and geography. Based on solutions, IT asset management is estimated to have the largest share of around 48.5% in 2018. The combined growth of IT assets and DCIM software is expected to contribute to the growth of IT asset management solutions over the forecast period. On the basis of software component, the IT asset software solution segment is expected to contribute the largest market share.

Data center infrastructure management solutions market is the increased focus on automation among enterprises. Data center automation is a cost-effective process.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Nlyte

Panduit

Schneider Electric

Sunbird

Vertiv

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Devices

Software System

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy Management

Power Management

Network Management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size

2.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Solutions Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

