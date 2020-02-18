Global Data Center Fabric Market 2019 – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Data Center Fabric Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Data Center Fabric Industry

New Study On “2019-2025 Data Center Fabric Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Fabric-based architecture aids the data center by eliminating the need of multiple layers of devices, switch-to-switch interactions, and also the shared network protocols. It reduces the complexity of a data center network and enhances its efficiency. In a data center, fabric represents interconnection of thousands of servers, storage, and other networking ports in an ultra-low latency infrastructure, which provides any-to-any connectivity, making each device only single hop away from every other device. Nowadays, many organizations have started adopting solutions offered by the data center fabric market, as they facilitate the reduction of operational and capital expenses, resulting in reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

Fabric switches play a vital role in reducing infrastructure cost by consolidating data centers. Ethernet switches and fiber channels are the building blocks for converging server and storage networking in data centers sharing common infrastructure. Fabric infrastructure is scalable enabling data centers to grow with increasing demands of the organization in future. The operational cost of networking in flattened networks reduces by huge margin when compared to the traditional networks. Rising cost of electricity, cloud adoption and big data storage requirement is motivating organizations to deploy fabric products in their data centers to reduce the overall cost of operating data centers and increase the capacity at the same time. Efficient fabric switches also reduces overhead cost of power and cooling facilities by significant margin. Growing IT infrastructure demand of organizations to enhance business performance by providing application solutions to its clients at any place and at any time require flat network architecture for the real-time analysis of information stored in physical and virtual servers. The fabric products make networking swift delivering best experience to mobile end users using applications such as online media streaming, social media and online data storage.

In 2018, the global Data Center Fabric market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 19.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Fabric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Fabric development in United States, Europe and China.

Request Free Sample Report @

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3665386-global-data-center-fabric-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Arista Networks

Avaya

Brocade

Cisco

Dell

Extreme Networks

HP

Huawei

IBM

Juniper

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Switching

Routers

Storage Area Network (SAN)

Controllers

Network security equipment

Management software

Market segment by Application, split into

Cloud services providers

Telecommunication providers

Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Fabric status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Fabric development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3665386-global-data-center-fabric-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Some Major Points from Table of content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Data Center Fabric Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Switching

1.4.3 Routers

1.4.4 Storage Area Network (SAN)

1.4.5 Controllers

1.4.6 Network security equipment

1.4.7 Management software

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Data Center Fabric Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Cloud services providers

1.5.3 Telecommunication providers

1.5.4 Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Data Center Fabric Market Size

2.2 Data Center Fabric Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Data Center Fabric Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Data Center Fabric Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Data Center Fabric Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Data Center Fabric Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global Data Center Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global Data Center Fabric Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Data Center Fabric Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Data Center Fabric Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Data Center Fabric Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Data Center Fabric Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Data Center Fabric Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Data Center Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Data Center Fabric Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Data Center Fabric Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Data Center Fabric Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Data Center Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Data Center Fabric Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Data Center Fabric Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Data Center Fabric Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Data Center Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Data Center Fabric Key Players in China

7.3 China Data Center Fabric Market Size by Type

7.4 China Data Center Fabric Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Data Center Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Data Center Fabric Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Data Center Fabric Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Data Center Fabric Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Data Center Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Data Center Fabric Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Data Center Fabric Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Data Center Fabric Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Data Center Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Data Center Fabric Key Players in India

10.3 India Data Center Fabric Market Size by Type

10.4 India Data Center Fabric Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Data Center Fabric Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Data Center Fabric Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Data Center Fabric Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Data Center Fabric Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Arista Networks

12.1.1 Arista Networks Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.1.4 Arista Networks Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Arista Networks Recent Development

12.2 Avaya

12.2.1 Avaya Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.2.4 Avaya Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Avaya Recent Development

12.3 Brocade

12.3.1 Brocade Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.3.4 Brocade Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Brocade Recent Development

12.4 Cisco

12.4.1 Cisco Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.4.4 Cisco Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Cisco Recent Development

12.5 Dell

12.5.1 Dell Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.5.4 Dell Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Dell Recent Development

12.6 Extreme Networks

12.6.1 Extreme Networks Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.6.4 Extreme Networks Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Extreme Networks Recent Development

12.7 HP

12.7.1 HP Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.7.4 HP Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 HP Recent Development

12.8 Huawei

12.8.1 Huawei Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.8.4 Huawei Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.9 IBM

12.9.1 IBM Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.9.4 IBM Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 IBM Recent Development

12.10 Juniper

12.10.1 Juniper Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Data Center Fabric Introduction

12.10.4 Juniper Revenue in Data Center Fabric Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Juniper Recent Development

Continued….

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wise-guy-research-consultants-pvt-ltd-?trk=biz-companies-cym

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra