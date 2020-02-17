Global Data Center Cooling Systems Market to Register a Stout Growth By 2019-2025 end

In 2018, the global Data Center Cooling Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Data Center Cooling Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Cooling Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Emerson Network Power
APC
Rittal Corporation
Airedale International
Degree Controls Inc
Schneider Electric
Equinix
Cloud Dynamics Inc
KyotoCooling BV
Siemon
3M Corp
Siemens
Coolcentric
Latisys
AST Modular
Wakefield-Vette Inc
Mitsubishi Electric
Raritan Inc
General Air Products
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air-Cooled Precision Air Conditioning
Centrifugal Water Cooled Air Conditioning System
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Data Center
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Data Center Cooling Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Data Center Cooling Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Data Center Cooling Systems are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
