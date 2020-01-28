Global Data Center Colocation Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Data Center Colocation Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Data center operators face an increasing need for scalable data center infrastructure, which enables the scaling of critical data center components as and when the demand increases. The data center colocation provides data center space, along with the power and cooling infrastructure, which address the customers capacity needs with a quick deployment time. It also helps in cutting down the cost of IT infrastructure. Data center colocation services, including retail colocation as well as wholesale colocation, enables a massively scalable and secure data center architecture. These services are expected to fuel the growth of the data center colocation market, as organizations are increasingly adopting them to cater to the increasing data center traffic.

In 2018, the global Data Center Colocation market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 13.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Colocation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Colocation development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

NTT Communications Corporation

Dupont Fabros Technology, Inc.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.

Cyrusone Inc.

Level 3 Communications Inc.

Equinix, Inc.

Global Switch

AT&T, Inc.

Coresite Realty Corporation

China Telecom Corporation Limited

Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Inc.

Interxion Holding NV

Internap Corporation

Kddi Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Retail colocation

Wholesale colocation

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Colocation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Colocation development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

