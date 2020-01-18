Global Data Center Colocation Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Revenue Growth, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges 2026

“The Latest Research Report Data Center Colocation Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Data Center Colocation Market: Overview

Colocation is a data center facility, where a firms can rent for their computing hardware and servers. It provides services for power, space, cooling, storage, and physical security for the server, and networking devices to integrate them to a several telecommunications and network facility providers at low expenses. Server workload keeps on growing every year, which depicts ill-effects on IT operations.

Data Center Colocation Market: Trends and Opportunities

The utilization of data center IT infrastructure has expanded with the emergence of virtualization, which has escalated competition among organizations. The developing business necessities have provoked firms to utilize wholesale and retail and discount colocation space to have extra framework for business progression.

Data center colocation decreases the requirement for funds investments associated with the development of data centers. It additionally brings down the operational expenses. Colocation vendors are putting forth a various managed colocation benefits through which firms can rent framework managed by the sellers themselves. The merchants give continuous maintenance and services in data center offices which rises the performances of firms, and profitability bringing about increased demand for colocation services.

The increased demand for efficient data centers with least environmental effect has helped in the development of various standards, metrics, and certifications for data center conditions. Rise in emission of carbon compounds and developing utilization of energy by data centers over the globe are impelling the development of green data center offices. These offices aid the activity of energy proficient power, IT, and cooling system.

Data Center Colocation Market: Regional Outlook

Regionally, the global data center colocation market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these, North America is foreseen to account for highest share of the data center colocation market in year 2017, due to emergence of a huge number of data centers all over the industries in the region. The Asia Pacific market is foreseen to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2017 and 2022. The key driving factor for this development are the increase in use of mobile devices and rising data center traffic in the region.

Data Center Colocation Market: Competitive Landscape

Colocation services have a various usage among organizations in the US. The market consists of some large-scale and some small-scale data center colocation service providers that who give data center colocation services. The colocation service vendors provide outsourcing facilities to firms that find it tedious to manage their data center services in-house. These providers are skilled and experts in managing data centers actively and troubleshooting the network in case of errors. Vendors are also taking up mergers and acquisitions to grow their footprint and cope up with the increasing business demands worldwide.

CyrusOne, Level 3 Communications, CenturyLink, Equinix, DuPont Fabros, and Digital Realty are the key players in the global market.

Other important vendors in the data center colocation market are AT&T, 365 Data Centers, ByteGrid Holdings, Cogeco Peer 1, CentriLogic, Cologix, Colocation America, Coresite, Fujitsu, Internap, Infomart Data Centers, IO, NaviSite, Iron Mountain, Peak 10, QTS, PhoenixNAP, Rackspace, The Benaroya Company, Sentinel Data Centers, Sabey, ServerCentral, Switch, Sungard Availability Services, and T5 Data Centers.

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

