Global Data Center Busway Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Data Center Busway Market Size Is US$ 567.06 Million In 2018

Busway, also known as bus duct, is an electrical power supply distribution system that seamlessly distributes power from one end of the building to another.

Data Center Busway is generally used in the connection between the transformer and the power distribution cabinet, and from the power distribution center (the cabinet) to the power supply system in which the load is trunked (power supply and distribution, trunk power transmission, Distribution, At the same time, it is equipped with units such as inlet box and plug-in switch box and protection functions such as overload, short circuit, leakage and under voltage. Applicable to AC frequency 50HZ, system current level is usually 100 ~ 5000A, rated voltage 400 ~ 1000V, protection grade IP40 ~ IP65, according to the number of conductors are equipped with three-phase four-wire system and three-phase five-wire system (additional independent PE row, plus some manufacturers provide aluminum alloy casings for the overall grounding PE form).

The global Data Center Busway market size will reach US$ 831.34 million by 2025, from US$ 567.06 million in 2018, with the CAGR 5.64% from 2019 to 2025

The global Data Center Busway market is dominated by companies from UEC, ABB, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Honeywell, Vertiv etc. and the market is not so concentrated for now and is seeing to be more dispersed.

Data Center Busway can be classified as a combination of 3 Phase 4 Wire, 3 Phase 5 Wire, and so on. In 2018, the 3 Phase 4 Wire Busway was 225.49 million and the market share was 39.76%, and it will be 304.07 million and 36.58% in 2025, with a CAGR 4.42% from 2019 to 2025. In the market, 3 Phase 5 Wire Busway accounts 39.49% of the total market in 2018.

For application terminals of the Data Center Busway, BFSI and IT & Telecom are the most widely used type in the world at present. Market size of Data Center Busway by BFSI is still more than by IT & Telecom. In 2018, the Data Center Busway in BFSI was 159.82 million, and it will reach 255.30 million in 2025; while the market share in BFSI was 28.18% in 2018 and will be 30.71% in 2025.

In 2018, the consumption of Data Center Busway is 174.74 million in North America, capturing about 28.72% of global Data Center Busway sales. Europe is the second largest region-wise market with 26.07% global consumption share in 2018. Data center is rapidly developing all over the world. North America, Europe and Asia are the three largest market of Data Center Busway these years.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Data Center Busway in the regions of Asia, especially the China, India and Southeast Asia region. Asia will become the Data Center Busway market in the world in 2025.

Although sales of Data Center Busway bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Data Center Busway field hastily.

