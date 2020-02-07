Global Data Center Automation Software Market by Application, Trends and Growth Rate to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Data Center Automation Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Data centers are the centralized repositories that are used for storage, management and categorizing the data or information pertaining to particular business or organization. Data center automation software automates the workflow and processes of a data center facility. It helps in reducing the human efforts for managing and controlling the data center. Data center automation software enables the automation of tasks pertaining to servers, networks and storage devices. It also provides centralized access to all the data center resources of the organization.

In 2018, the global Data Center Automation Software market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Data Center Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Data Center Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Dell

IBM

VMware Inc.

SAP

BMC Software

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (Micro Focus)

Red Hat Inc.

Cisco Systems

Fujitsu Limited

Riverturn Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premises

On Cloud based

Market segment by Application, split into

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Data Center Automation Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Data Center Automation Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

