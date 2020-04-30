Global Dairy Alternative Products Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Overview

The dairy alternative products market was valued at USD 13.76 billion in 2018 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 9.85%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 44.6% of the market.

Improved consumer preferences for non-dairy products, with a myriad of food choices, has enabled them to get most of the nutrients they need without sacrificing taste. Most of the consumers are seen switching from dairy to dairy-free products, because they are constantly getting aware of the fact that dairy-free diets may help alleviate certain problems, including digestive distress, an inability to lose weight, acne, and irritable bowel syndrome. Higher availability of dairy alternative products, along with growing awareness regarding benefits of dairy alternatives, will continue to drive the market over the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

Dairy alternative products refer to a category of foods that include imitation of dairy products, which are similar in product attributes like taste and texture to genuine dairy products.

The report analyzes the recent trends, drivers, and challenges, affecting the market space for the dairy alternative sector. By product type, the market is divided into food and beverage. Food has been further segmented into yogurt, cheese, frozen desserts, and other foods. The beverage segment has been further segregated into soy milk, almond milk, coconut milk, rice milk, and other beverages.

Key Market Trends

Rising Consumer Interest in Health and Sustainability

Consumer demand for alternatives to dairy is on the rise, and with it, is increasing the ever-expanding array of plant-based products to choose from. This is especially evident when considering milk substitutes. Each type of non-dairy milk offers a unique nutritional profile, with a wide range of values for protein, carbohydrates, and fat, along with vitamins and minerals. More importantly, apart from nutritional profile, words like “sustainable”, “green”, and “eco”- even leafy packaging or other marketing materials- tend to draw the eyes of consumers bombarded daily, with advertising messages, which is driving the consumption of dairy alternatives in the market, which are usually being positioned as sustainable products across the retail shelves.

Asia – Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

The health and wellness trend in Asia – Pacific has brought the issue of food intolerances and allergies to the forefront of modern consumers’ minds, boosting the consumption of dairy alternative products. Consumers are starting to prefer products that are low in calories, contain no artificial ingredients, and protein-rich. This is driving the studied market’s growth. Plant-based beverages provide vegetable protein or mixed proteins, which cater to the rising need for a healthy lifestyle.

Consumers of plant-based protein in Asia-Pacific have adopted a dairy-free diet to improve their health and well-being, as plant-based diets can not only help curb obesity, stroke, and heart disease, prevent a variety of cancers, reduce cholesterol and arthritis pain, but also lower blood sugar, and increase energy and mental clarity.

Competitive Landscape

The dairy alternative products market is highly fragmented, with various small and medium-sized companies and a few big players, resulting in stiff competition in the market. The market has the presence of various family-owned private companies operating in distinct categories and their presence is limited to fewer countries across the region. Some examples include Edward & Sons Trading Co., Earth’s Own Food Company, Goya Foods Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Califia Farms, Ripple Foods, Hudson River Foods, etc.

