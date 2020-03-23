Global Cystoscopes Market 2019 Rising Trend Including Key Players Profile like Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Cogentix Medical, Inc. , FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Henke-Sass, Wolf, Karl Storz, LABORIE

Global Cystoscopes market is having is face change in the forecast years 20199 to 2026 and the following report will assist you in making decision regarding the market. This report provides you with the detailed market definition, classifications, applications and what the key market trends are which can make a great difference when it comes Cystoscopes market in this industry. The report also contains the market drivers and restrains which are derived from SWOT analysis of the Cystoscopes market. Top players and brands are making moves such as developments, products launches, acquisitions, merges, joint ventures and competitive research in the Cystoscopes market. A change was seen in the CAGR levels in the historic year 2017, base year 2018 and the CAGR levels are also certain to change in the forecast years 2019-2026.

Global Cystoscopes Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 354.88 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 558.76 million in 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth in use of minimal invasion techniques and rising research activities for cystoscope technology.

Key Market Competitors: Global Cystoscopes Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the cystoscopes market are Olympus Corporation, Cogentix Medical, Fujifilm Corporation, Henke Sass Wolf, Karl Storz, LABORIE., Maxer Endoscopy GmbH, Medline Industries, Inc., PENTAX Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Stryker among others.

Global Cystoscopes Market, By Product (Video Cystoscopes, Non-Video Cystoscopes), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Cystoscopes Market

Cytoscope, a medical device consists of thin tube with camera and a light source at the tip of device. The light source at the tip of cystoscope illuminates the inside of the bladder and the camera helps in providing the real-time images on the monitor screen. It helps in viewing inside the urinary bladder and urethra during cystoscopy, by getting it passed through the urethra. It also helps in detecting or diagnosing, monitoring, and treating the causes of various urological conditions like bleeding, urethral blockage, frequent urinary tract infection, pelvic pain, and other abnormalities of the bladder and its lining. There are two types of cystocope which are as follows: rigid and flexible.

As per the American Cancer Society, in 2018, around 81,190 new cases of bladder cancer are estimated to be diagnosed.

Competitive Analysis: Global Cystoscopes Market

Global cystoscopes market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cystoscopes market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Incidences of urolithiasis is expected to drive the market growth

Rising levels of geriatric population is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Increased risk of infection post procedure is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of skilled professionals is also expected to restrain the market growth

For a pervasive understanding of the market, business strategies and latest developments of the vital players accompanied with co-development deals and market size have also been enclosed. Briefly citing, their revenue share, contact information and meticulous SWOT analysis is available. The regions which have been studied in depth are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. This helps gain better idea about the spread of this particular market in respective regions.

The report takes a close and analytical look at the various companies that strive for a higher share of the Cystoscopes Market. Data on the leading and fastest-growing segments along with what drives them has been given.

This report implements a balanced mix of primary and secondary research methodologies for its analysis. The market is segmented on the basis of key criteria.

Segmentation: Global Cystoscopes Market

By Product Non-Video Cystoscopes Rigid Non-Video Cystoscopes Flexible Non-Video Cystoscopes Video Cystoscopes

End-User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2016, Boston Scientific Launches the LithoVue Single-Use Digital Flexible Ureteroscope in U.S. and Europe.

In October 2015, Coloplast and Ambu A/S announced the launch of a new product for urinary tract intervention known as Isiris. It is a single-use sterile cystoscope that enables faster and more efficient removal of urinary stents in the bladder and the urinary system.

