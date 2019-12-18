Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Cyclic Olefin Copolymer Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-cyclic-olefin-copolymer-coc-market_p106575.html

Global Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) Market Size Will Increase To 1313 Million USD By 2025

Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC), also called cyclic olefin polymers (COP)，is a new class of polymeric materials with property profiles which can be varied over a wide range during polymerization.

Based on the polymerization routes, there are two main categories of the product: Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) and Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP). Cyclic Olefin Copolymer (COC) and Cyclic Olefin Polymer (COP) comprise a relatively new class of amorphous thermoplastic polymers and are described together because COCs and COPs are very similar, with the exception that COPs use a single type of monomer during formulation.

Cyclic olefin copolymer is an amorphous thermoplastic that is finding increased utility as a blending agent in polyolefin packaging films for medical, consumer, and industrial markets. Cyclic olefin copolymer offers high transparency, outstanding moisture barrier, high stiffness and strength, and excellent biocompatibility in such applications as medical devices, food and pharmaceutical packaging, optics, and electronics. Among various applications, demand from medical industry accounts for the largest market share with 32.50% in 2018.

According to the manufacturing process, cyclic olefin copolymer can be divided into COC and COP. TOPAS and Mitsui Chemicals are the manufacturers of COC while Zeon and JSR are the providers of COP.

Global sales of cyclic olefin copolymer is 71680 MT in 2018, increased from 64060 MT in 2018. Japan is the largest production base of cyclic olefin copolymer globally, followed by Europe. Actually, the production of cyclic olefin copolymer is only distributed in the Japan and Europe presently. There are just four producers of cyclic olefin copolymer globally with high industry concentration as well as technology barrier.

When refers to the consumption, Europe and Asia-Pacific are the largest ones and contributed 40.91% and 41.46% share respectively in the consumption market in 2018. Except Europe and Japan, other regions have to depend on import to meet demand.

Cyclic olefin copolymer applications are still being explored further. Backed with promising demand from downstream industries, as well as manufacturers’ exploring activities, it is estimated that global cyclic olefin copolymer industry will be worthy of 1313 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.84% between 2019 and 2025.

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/global-cyclic-olefin-copolymer-coc-market_p106575.html

Related Information:

North America Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

United States Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Asia-Pacific Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Europe Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

EMEA Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Global Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

China Saddle Washers Market 2019 Forecast to 2024

Customization Service of the Report :

Global Info Research provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Is in the best interests of our clients, they determine our every move. At the same time, we have great respect for the views of customers. With the improvement of the quality of our research, we develop custom interdisciplinary and comprehensive solution. For further development, we will do better and better. Global Info Research will with excellent professional knowledge and experience to carry out all aspects of our business. At the same time, we will thoroughly look for information, to give a more comprehensive development.

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +86-13660489451 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG