Global Cyber Security Market (By Product Segments, Service Segments, Industry Verticals, Geography, Recent Developments)-Forecast to 2025

Cybersecurity is becoming a strategic imperative for organization owing to increased focus on preventing information in the wake of high-profile data thefts and breaches.

The global cyber security market is projected to exceed US$ 177 Billion by 2025. The worldwide spending on cybersecurity is increasing as it is becoming difficult to keep pace with the rise in cybercrimes and malware attacks on governments, BFSI and healthcare organizations. The adoption of cybersecurity solutions is expected to grow with the increasing penetration of internet among developing and developed countries. Also, the expanding wireless network for mobile devices has increased data vulnerability making cybersecurity an integral part of every single organization across the world.

Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Product Segments

• Network security, Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM) are the top product segments by size and growth prospects.

• Network security emerged as the most attractive product segment by size.

• Identity and Access Management (IAM) accounted for over 16% share of the overall product market in 2017.

• Security and Vulnerability Management (SVM) is anticipated to capture nearly 23% share of the overall cyber security products market by 2025.

• Messaging security and web security are product groups with low growth prospects.

Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Service Segments

• The service segments dominate the overall cyber security market.

• In 2017, the managed security services captured maximum share of the overall cyber security services market.

• Integration service solutions accounted for over 30% share of the overall cyber security services market in 2017.

• The education and training segment captured least share of the overall cyber security services market.

Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Industry Verticals

• The government sector accounted for lion’s share of the global cyber security market in 2017.

• Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector accounted for nearly 22% share of the global cyber security market in 2017.

• Manufacturing companies were not known for storing sensitive information, but that has changed in a big way.

• The information and communications technology (ICT) sector captured nearly 10% share of the global cyber security market in 2017.

• The healthcare industry is likely to capture over 6% share of the global cyber security market by 2025.

Global Cyber Security Market & Forecast – By Geography

• North America captured maximum share of the global cybersecurity market in 2017, followed by Europe.

• It is anticipated that Asia Pacific will account for over 30% share of the global cybersecurity market by 2025.

• Countries such as India and China are rapidly moving toward digitization in all the sector which is anticipated to increase the cybercrime activities in the region.

