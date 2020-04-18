Global Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 with Market Share of Top Companies

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Cyber Security for Oil & Gas Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” new report to its research database. The report spread across 108 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.

The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

In 2018, the global Cyber Security for Oil & Gas market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players, sales volume, price, revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player:

Honeywell International

Intel Security

Symantec Corporation

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

IBM

Cisco Systems

Microsoft Corporation

Siemens AG

BMC Software

CA Technologies

Dell Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Waterfall Security Solutions

Rapid7, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc.

Sophos Ltd.

Market by Product Type:

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

Market by Application:

Exploration and Drilling

Refining and Storage Area

Pipeline and Transportation

Others s

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and research the Cyber Security for Oil & Gas status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Cyber Security for Oil & Gas manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Cyber Security for Oil & Gas are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

