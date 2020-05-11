Global Cyanuric Acid Market Growth Opportunities, Status, Segment, Share, Size and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2025

Global Cyanuric Acid Market 2025” Report Provides Porters Five Forces Analysis Illustrates the Potency of Buyers & Suppliers Operating in the Industry & the Quantitative Analysis of The Global Market from 2019 to 2025 is Provided to Determine the Market Potential.

Cyanuric acid or 1,3,5-triazine-2,4,6-triol is a chemical compound with the formula (CNOH)3. Like many industrially useful chemicals, this triazine has many synonyms. This white, odorless solid finds use as a precursor or a component of bleaches, disinfectants, and herbicides

Cyanuric acid is used as a chlorine stabilizer in swimming pools. It binds to free chlorine and releases it slowly, extending the time needed to deplete each dose of sanitizer.

The global Cyanuric Acid market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cyanuric Acid volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyanuric Acid market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Monsanto

FMC

Olin

Occidental Chemical

Nankai Chemical

Shikoku Chemicals

Nippon Soda

Nissan Chemical

Ercros S.A.

ICL Industrial Products

Pat Impex

Zeel Product

Jiheng Chemical

Heze Huayi

Taian Huatian

Nanning Chemical

Taisheng Chemical

Ruibang Fine Chemical

Inner Mongolia Lantai

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Powder

Granular

Tablet

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Sericulture & Aquaculture

Daily Disinfection

Others

