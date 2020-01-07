Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the CVD Silicon Carbide market analysis, which studies the CVD Silicon Carbide’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global " CVD Silicon Carbide Market 2019-2024 " Research Report categorizes the global CVD Silicon Carbide market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this study, over the next five years the CVD Silicon Carbide market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 324.5 million by 2025, from $ 223.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CVD Silicon Carbide business, shared in Chapter 3.

Many companies are operating in the market and conduct their businesses through joint ventures, which benefit the overall market. The Key Players Analysis for the industry is presented in chapter 12 of this report.

Top Manufactures in Global CVD Silicon Carbide Market Includes:

Tokai Carbon

Morgan Advanced Materials

CoorsTek

Dow

Ferrotec

AGC

SKC Solmics

Market Segment by Type, covers:

High Resistivity Grade

Middle Resistivity Grade

Low Resistivity Grade

The proportion of high resistivity grade segment is about 40%, and the proportion of middle resistivity grade is about 35%.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Rapid Thermal Process Components

Plasma Etch Components

Susceptors & Dummy Wafer

LED Wafer Carriers & Cover Plates

Other

The plasma etch components holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 42% of the market share.

