Global Cutting Tools Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Global Cutting Tools Market Research Report, by Tool Type (Indexable Inserts(IndexableTurning & Boring, Indexable Milling, Indexable Holemaking and Indexable Threading) and Solid Round Tools), By Material Type (Cemented Carbide, High Speed Steel, Ceramics, Stainless steel, Polycrystalline Diamond, Cubic Boron Nitride and Exotic materials), by Application(Automotive, Aerospace & Defence , Construction, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Wood, Die and Mold and Others), By Region – Forecast to 2023

The cutting tools ensure the effective manufacturing of critical and intricate components with ease and utmost precision. These cutting tools form an indispensable part of machine tools that are either numerically or conventionally controlled. The cutting tool inserts are used in applications such as threading, milling & shearing, parting & grooving and drilling & boring. The growth of the cutting tools market is driven by various factors such as growing demand from industries, increasing demand for power tools in DIY & household sector and growing market for high-speed steel cutting tools. This is mainly because, cutting tools systems are highly efficient equipment for various major manufacturing process. However, the growth of the market can be hindered due to the high cost of carbide tool.

The global Cutting tools market is expected to grow at about 6.69% CAGR during the forecast and reach USD 16,724.4 million by 2023. In 2017, the market was led by Asia Pacific, with a 35.5% share, followed by America and Europe with shares of 29.6% and 25.7%, respectively.

The Cutting tools market has been segmented based on tool type, material type, application and region. On the basis of tool type, Solid Round Tools dominated the market with a share of 65.69%, having accounted for 2,196.4 million units in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.55% from 2018 to 2023. Based on material type, Cemented Carbide dominated the market with a share of 40.07%, having accounted for 1,339.76 million units in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.88% from 2018 to 2023. Based on application, Automotive dominated the market with a share of 24.23%, having accounted for 810.35 million units in 2017 and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.26% from 2018 to 2023.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

2.4 List of Assumptions

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Growing demand from industries

4.2.2 Increasing demand for power tools in DIY activities & households

4.2.3 Growing market for high-speed steel cutting tools

4.2.4 Rising demand in end-use industries

4.2.5 Drivers Impact Analysis

4.3 Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of skilled labor

4.3.2 High cost of cutting tool

4.3.3 Restraints Impact Analysis

4.4 Opportunity

4.4.1 Broader scope in developing nations

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Segment Rivalry

6 Global Cutting Tools Market, By Tool Type

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Indexable Inserts

6.1.2 Solid Round Tools

7 Global Cutting Tools Market, By Material Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Cemented Carbide

7.1.2 High Speed Steel

7.1.1 Ceramics

7.1.2 Stainless Steel

7.1.3 Polycrystalline Diamond

7.1.4 Cubic Boron Nitride

7.1.5 Exotic materials

8 Global Cutting Tools Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Automotive

8.1.2 Aerospace & Defence

8.1.3 Construction

8.1.4 Electronics

8.1.5 Oil & Gas

8.1.6 Power Generation

8.1.7 Wood

8.1.8 Die and Mold

9 Global Cutting Tools Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.3 India

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.5 Vietnam

9.2.6 Thailand

9.2.7 Malaysia

9.2.8 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.3 Americas

9.3.1 U.S.

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Rest of Americas

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 UK

9.4.3 France

9.4.4 Spain

9.4.5 Rest of Europe

9.5 Middle East & Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

Continued..

