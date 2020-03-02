Global Cutaneous Mastocytosis Market 2019 Major Growth By Key Players: AB Science, Novartis and JADO Technologies

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Cutaneous Mastocytosis Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

Mastocytosis is rare condition characterized by excessive accumulation of mast cells in the body tissues. Mast cells release large amounts of histamine in blood which leads to itchy skin, skin rash and hot flushes. These cells are found in skin and the lining of stomach and lungs. Mast cells accumulated in the skin is referred to as cutaneous mastocytosis. Usually affecting children, the most common symptoms of cutaneous mastocytosis is abnormal growth on the skin such as spots or blisters which can form a rash on the body. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified cutaneous mastocytosis into three variants namely urticaria pigmentosa, diffuse cutaneous mastocytosis and solitary cutaneous mastocytosis. Besides these, there are two other forms of cutaneous mastocytosis namely nodular mastocytosis and telangiectasia macularis eruptive perstans (TMEP) which are currently under review as they are very rare form of condition.

Treatment for cutaneous mastocytosis mainly aims to relieve symptoms. Therefore, medications such as antihistamines, corticosteroids, proton pump inhibitors, immunomodulators and mast cell stabilizers. Cromolyn sodium oral solution is the only FDA approved medication for the treatment of mastocytosis. However, these products are often associated with undesired side effects including hypo pigmentation, acne, skin thinning and secondary infection. With limited evidence to support their long term safety, there is a huge opportunity for novel and effective therapies.

According to the National Health Service (NHS), U.K., it is estimated that one in every thousand people visits dermatologist due to cutaneous mastocystosis. Therefore, introduction of new therapies for treating cutaneous mastocytosis would significantly lead the growth of this market further.

Apart from the companies like AB Science, Novartis AG and JADO Technologies GmbH, there are also certain research institutes like the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Charite – Universitatsmedizin Berlin which are engaged in the clinical trials for developing therapies related to the treatment of cutaneous mastocytosis.

