Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Type, Source, Region & Industry Key Manufacture

The Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Customer Engagement Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

Customer engagement is a business communication connection between an external stakeholder (consumer) and an organization (company or brand) through various channels of correspondence. … The term can also be used to define customer-to-customer correspondence regarding a communication, product, service or brand.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the Asia Pacific market can be attributed to the increased adoption of cloud computing by different organizations in this region. Small & medium enterprises across various countries, such as Australia, Malaysia, Japan, and Singapore, are investing in information technology to compete, secure, and capture digital opportunities present in the market.

In 2018, the global Customer Engagement Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Avaya

Aspect Software

Calabrio

Genesys

IBM

Microsoft

Nice Systems

Nuance Communications

Opentext

Oracle

Pegasystems

Pitney Bowes

Salesforce

SAP

Servicenow

Verint Systems

Zendesk

Egain Corporation

Bpmonline

Crmnext

Eptica

Freshworks

Ifs-Mplsystems

Lithium Technologies

Sugarcrm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Omnichannel

Workforce Optimization

Robotic Process Automation

Analytics & Reporting

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Consumer Goods & Retail

Telecommunication

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Automotive & Transportation

Media & Entertainment

Travel & Hospitality

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

