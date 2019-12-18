Global Current Sensing Resistor Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Info Research offers a latest published report on Current Sensing Resistor Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2024 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. The report contains 158 pages which highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability.

Global Current Sensing Resistor Market Revenue Was Valued At 970.33 M USD In 2018

A current sensor resistor is a device that detects and converts current to an easily measured output voltage, which is proportional to the current through the measured path. Current sensing resistors are a rapidly growing technology focused on regulation and monitoring of power from a supply to an end device. Current sensing resistors are used for a wide variety of handheld electronic devices.

The global revenue of Current Sensing Resistor market was valued at 970.33 M USD in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 1467.15 M USD in 2025. In the future eight years, we predict the CAGR of global revenue is 5.98%.

China has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Current Sensing Resistor market, while the Japan is the second sales volume market for Current Sensing Resistor in 2018.

In the industry, Industrial profits most in 2018 and recent years, while Automotive and Telecommunication ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 33.80%, 28.33% and 11.51% in 2018.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Current Sensing Resistor, including Metal Resistor, Film Resistor and Others. And Film Resistor is the main type for Current Sensing Resistor, and the Film Resistor reached a volume of approximately 3367 M Pcs in 2018, with 52.40% of global volume.

Current Sensing Resistor technology is much mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field.

