Global Curing Bladder Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Curing is the process of applying pressure to the green tire in a mold in order to give it its final shape, and applying heat energy to stimulate the chemical reaction between the rubber compounds and other materials. Curing Bladders are a flexible membrane that forms the inside surface of a tire during the tire curing/vulcanizing process.

World demand for Curing Bladder is projected to rise 5.65 percent per year to 11.25 million units in 2024. In value terms, market of Curing Bladder are forecast to advance 4% percent per annum to $ 577.04 million. Rising incomes in developing regions will spur growth in the number of vehicles in use, fueling demand for Curing Bladder. Higher income levels and expanding economic activity will also contribute to increases in average annual vehicle mileage, boosting replacement rates. However, the increase in miles driven will be offset by rising tire quality, which will exert downward pressure on replacement rates.

The Automobile market will remain the largest outlet for tire demand, accounting for 62% of the total in 2018. Demand for Curing Bladder in this market will rise 6.15 percent per year to 7.2 million units. Growth in demand for light vehicle Curing Bladder will be driven by the expansion of the middle class in industrializing countries, which will contribute to increased vehicle ownership. Gains in sales of medium and heavy vehicle Curing Bladder will be fueled by increased commercial trucking activity.

Demand for Curing Bladder in motorcycle and other applications is projected to advance 4.50 percent per year to 2.37 million units in 2024. Tire sales in this market are concentrated in fast growing developing regions, where motorcycles see heavy use as a low-cost substitute for motor vehicles. Sales of Curing Bladder in other applications, such as aircraft, tractors, and industrial vehicles, will also grow at a healthy pace as manufacturing and usage of these vehicles increase.

Almost 41% of all Curing Bladder are sold in the Asia/Pacific region, and this region is forecast to post the fastest growth in demand through 2024. China will remain one of the fastest growing national markets for Curing Bladder. Several other countries in the Asia/Pacific region are also projected to achieve rapid gains in tire demand, particularly India, Indonesia, and Thailand. Japan, which holds the world’s fourth largest market for Curing Bladder, will post disappointing sales and actually experience a contraction in demand over the forecast period. Growth in demand for Curing Bladder in North America and Western Europe will post meager gains of about 3 percent annually through 2024. Replacement tire markets in these regions are mature, as vehicle ownership rates are already very high.

