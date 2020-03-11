Global Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator Market Size And Share Sees Big Growth By 2025

Crude oil desalting technology is used to remove residual salts from crude oil so that it can be processed in a refinery without corroding and fouling heaters, exchangers, and other equipment. Crude oil desalting is usually the initial process that is carried out during upstream operations. The type and size specification of the desalter is dependent on a few fundamental parameters such as temperature, pressure, fluid viscosity, and flow-rate, and customer specification pertaining to permissible salt in the final product. Dehydrating of crude oil is generally carried out at production stage to remove excess water from crude oil. Electrostatic dehydrators of combined AC-DC configuration are the most effective and are suitable for all grades of crude oil.

Get Complimentary Research Summary Of The Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2180266

This report focuses on Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Crude Oil Desalter and Electrostatic Dehydrator market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Agar

CPPE

EN-FAB

Croda

Cameron

Forum Energy Technologies

GasTech

Komax

Mackenzie Hydrocarbons

Petro Techna

PROSERNAT

Fjords Processing

VME

CPE

Frames

ETI

Process Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2180266

Segment by Type

Single Stage Crude Oil Desalter

Two Stage Crude Oil Desalter

Three Stage Crude Oil Desalter

AC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

Combined AC-DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

DC Field Electrostatic Dehydrator

Segment by Application

Upstream

Downstream

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in