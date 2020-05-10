Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Latest Report Available at Arcognizance.com “Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market” Report provides, wherever applicable and relevant, technical data of products, and sheds useful light on expected commercial production dates and current status. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Crowdsourced Smart Parking in this report analyzed the smart parking system.

Smart parking system is new technologies that are enabling cities to reduce levels of congestion significantly. These systems provide real-time parking availability information to make it easier for drivers to find a parking space.

The global average price of Crowdsourced Smart Parking is stable from 2011 to 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The North American smart parking system market accounted for over 26%of the global market share in 2015. The need for minimizing traffic congestion, owing to the increasing number of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to trigger demand for efficient parking management systems.

According to this study, over the next five years the Crowdsourced Smart Parking market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 370 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Crowdsourced Smart Parking business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Crowdsourced Smart Parking market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Crowdsourced Smart Parking value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

On- street

Off-street

Segmentation by application:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Government Use

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

3M

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Nortech Control Systems Limited

Siemens

Swarco AG

Fujica

Imtech

Xerox Corporation

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Crowdsourced Smart Parking consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Crowdsourced Smart Parking market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Crowdsourced Smart Parking manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Crowdsourced Smart Parking with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Crowdsourced Smart Parking submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking by Players

Chapter Four: Crowdsourced Smart Parking by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Forecast

