Global Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Drivers, Revenue, Application and Industry Demand Analysis 2024

Crowdsourced Smart Parking in this report analyzed the smart parking system.
Smart parking system is new technologies that are enabling cities to reduce levels of congestion significantly. These systems provide real-time parking availability information to make it easier for drivers to find a parking space.
The global average price of Crowdsourced Smart Parking is stable from 2011 to 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.
The North American smart parking system market accounted for over 26%of the global market share in 2015. The need for minimizing traffic congestion, owing to the increasing number of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to trigger demand for efficient parking management systems.
According to this study, over the next five years the Crowdsourced Smart Parking market will register a 8.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 370 million by 2024, from US$ 220 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Crowdsourced Smart Parking business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Crowdsourced Smart Parking market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Crowdsourced Smart Parking value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
On- street
Off-street
Segmentation by application:
Commercial Use
Residential Use
Government Use
Others
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
3M
Amano Corporation
Cubic Corporation
Thales
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Nortech Control Systems Limited
Siemens
Swarco AG
Fujica
Imtech
Xerox Corporation
