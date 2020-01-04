Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Crowdfunding Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.

The crowdfunding business first appeared in the UK in 2007, then developed rapidly in the US market. The Chinese market only started in 2013. With the rapid rise of China’s technology finance, the crowdfunding industry has developed rapidly in China. Since 2018, China has surpassed the United States to become the world’s largest player.

Although the market size of Crowdfunding brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not enter the Crowdfunding field hastily.

Crowdfunding are mainly classified into the following types: reward-based crowdfunding, equity crowdfunding, donation and other. reward-based crowdfunding is the most widely used type which takes up about 64.6% of the total sales in 2018.

The global Crowdfunding market is valued at 10.2 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 28.8 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16% between 2018 and 2025.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/846562/global-crowdfunding-market-status-outlook

This report focuses on the Crowdfunding in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kickstarter

AngelList

Indiegogo

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoFundMe

Crowdfunder

GoGetFunding

CircleUp

Patreon

Campfire

Crowdo

Milaap

RocketHub

FundRazr

Crowdfunder UK

Modian

Companisto

DonorsChoose

CrowdPlus

Alibaba

Jingdong

DemoHour

Suning

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/846562/global-crowdfunding-market-status-outlook

Related Information:

North America Crowdfunding Market Research Report 2019

United States Crowdfunding Market Research Report 2019

Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Market Research Report 2019

Europe Crowdfunding Market Market Research Report 2019

EMEA Crowdfunding Market Market Research Report 2019

Global Crowdfunding Market Market Research Report 2019

China Crowdfunding Market Market Research Report 2019

Customization Service of the Report :

Market Research Report Store provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Market Research Report Store (MRRS) is a professional organization related to market research reports in all directions .To provide customers with a variety of market research reports, MRRS cooperates with a large of famous market report publishers all over the world. Owing to our good service and the professional market reports in the wide range, MRRS enjoys a good reputation in the market. In pace with the development of MRRS, more and more customers and market report publishers choose to cooperate with us. As a specialized platform, MRRS upholds the supremacy of customers and aims to provide customers with better service and richer select.

Contact US

Market Research Report Store

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: CN:0086-13660489451 HK: 00852-58081523 USA:001-626-3463946

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 218 City of Industry CA 91748 United States