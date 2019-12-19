Global Crowdfunding Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Crowdfunding Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Crowdfunding is a type of Alternative Lending that funding a project or venture by raising small amounts of money from a large number of people, typically via the Internet.

The global Crowdfunding market is valued at 10.2 billion USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 28.8 billion USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16% between 2018 and 2025.

China is the largest region of Crowdfunding in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. China market took up about 37% the global market in 2018, while Europe and United States were about 18%, 33%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Crowdfunding market will register a 16.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 21370 million by 2024, from US$ 11580 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Crowdfunding business, shared in Chapter 3.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/125169/global-crowdfunding-market-status-outlook

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Crowdfunding market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Crowdfunding value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Kickstarter

AngelList

Indiegogo

Fundable

Crowdcube

GoFundMe

Crowdfunder

GoGetFunding

CircleUp

Patreon

Campfire

Crowdo

Milaap

RocketHub

FundRazr

Crowdfunder UK

Modian

Companisto

DonorsChoose

CrowdPlus

Alibaba

Jingdong

DemoHour

Suning

Market Segment by Type, covers

Reward-based Crowdfunding

Equity Crowdfunding

Donation and Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cultural Industries

Technology

Product

Healthcare

Other

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.lpinformationdata.com/reports/125169/global-crowdfunding-market-status-outlook

Related Information:

North America Crowdfunding Market Growth 2019-2024

United States Crowdfunding Market Growth 2019-2024

Asia-Pacific Crowdfunding Market Growth 2019-2024

Europe Crowdfunding Market Growth 2019-2024

EMEA Crowdfunding Market Growth 2019-2024

Global Crowdfunding Market Growth 2019-2024

China Crowdfunding Market Growth 2019-2024

Customization Service of the Report :

LP INFORMATION provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

LP INFORMATION (LPI) is a professional market report publisher based in America, providing high quality market research reports with competitive prices to help decision makers make informed decisions and take strategic actions to achieve excellent outcomes.We have an extensive library of reports on hundreds of technologies.Search for a specific term, or click on an industry to browse our reports by subject. Narrow down your results using our filters or sort by what’s important to you, such as publication date, price, or name.

Contact US

LP INFORMATION

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: 001-626-346-3938 (US) 00852-58080956 (HK) 0086 15521064060 (CN)

Add: 17890 Castleton St. Suite 162 City of Industry, CA 91748 US