Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Production Will Increase To 978.6 K Cubic Meters As Of 2019

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

At present, Stora Enso is the world’s largest CLT producer. In 2019, Stora Enso’s CLT production is expected to reach 175.6 K cubic meters, accounting for 17.94% of the world.

The global CLT consumption area is mainly concentrated in developed regions such as Europe and North America. As a major production area, Europe’s consumption is also a global leader.

Cross-laminated timber technology was first developed and used in Germany and Austria in the early 1990s. At present, the world’s major production bases include Europe (mainly in Austria, Germany, Switzerland and other countries) and North America. In 2018, European sales 712.1 K cubic meters CLT, accounting for 80.37% of the world. It is expected that in the future, Europe will continue to lead the market and maintain the world’s largest production area.

In 2014, global CLT sales about 624.6 K cubic meters. As of 2019, global production will increase to 978.6 K cubic meters, with an CAGR of 9.40%. As CLT becomes more and more concerned in the green building industry, it is expected that global CLT production will continue to grow in the future. Global Info Research estimates that global demand will reach 1792.8 K cubic meters in 2025.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/482358/global-cross-laminated-timber-clt-market

This report focuses on the Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Stora Enso

Binderholz

KLH Massivholz

Mayr-Melnhof Holz

MHM Abbund-Zentrum

Hasslacher Norica

ZÜBLIN Timber Construction

Lignotrend

Eugen Decker

XLam Dolomiti

u. J. Derix

Schilliger Holz

Structurlam

Market Segment by Type, covers

Adhesive-bonded CLT

Mechanically Fastened CLT

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential building

Commercial building

Institutional building

Others

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/482358/global-cross-laminated-timber-clt-market

Related Information:

North America Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Research Report 2019

United States Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Research Report 2019

Asia-Pacific Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Research Report 2019

Europe Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Market Research Report 2019

EMEA Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Market Research Report 2019

Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Market Research Report 2019

China Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Market Market Research Report 2019

Customization Service of the Report :

Market Research Report Store provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Market Research Report Store (MRRS) is a professional organization related to market research reports in all directions .To provide customers with a variety of market research reports, MRRS cooperates with a large of famous market report publishers all over the world. Owing to our good service and the professional market reports in the wide range, MRRS enjoys a good reputation in the market. In pace with the development of MRRS, more and more customers and market report publishers choose to cooperate with us. As a specialized platform, MRRS upholds the supremacy of customers and aims to provide customers with better service and richer select.

Contact US

Market Research Report Store

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: CN:0086-13660489451 HK: 00852-58081523 USA:001-626-3463946

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 218 City of Industry CA 91748 United States