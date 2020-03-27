Global Cross Corner Industrial Bags Market to Witness Stellar Growth Rate in the Next 10 Years

Global Cross Corner Industrial Bags Market: Overview : Cross Corner Industrial Bags are used for primary as well as secondary packaging to protect the contents from contamination. Cross Corner Industrial Bags are widely used during the transportation of goods from one place to another without any damage. Cross Corner Industrial Bags are also known as Cross Corner FIBC’s (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container). Cross Corner Industrial Bags are equipped with cross loops for easy handling during transportation. Cross Corner Industrial Bags are available in variety of inlets and outlets including open top, spout top, duffle top and flap with spout top whereas come outlets are flat bottom, discharge spout, and discharge spout with flap. Cross Corner Industrial Bags are primarily used for storing and transporting powdered and granular as well as wet materials.

Cross Corner Industrial Bags can be easily customized as per the customer requirement. Cross Corner Industrial Bags are available with PE coated lamination and UV resistant material. Cross Corner Industrial Bags witnesses an increase in demand and popularity attributing to the bag’s perfect stitching and the cross corner loop design allows for easy fork lift. The U-panel construction of the cross corner industrial bags is ideal for storing variety of products and the long cross loops offer tremendous lifting capacity. Cross Corner Industrial Bags are produced with the lifting loops sewn on adjacent corners to ensure that the loops stand upright. After the filling of the bags, the independent stand-up cross loops reduces bag handling times by forklift as the operator does not need an extra help to keep the loops upright and open.

Global Cross Corner Industrial Bags Market: Dynamics : Major factor driving the global cross corner industrial bags market is the ease of transport and moving of bulk material from one place to another. Additionally, the manufacturers save huge in transportation and storage as the use of cross corner industrial bags eliminate the use of pallets and secondary packaging. The rise in industrialization and rise in exports & import trade is expected to boost the demand for cross corner industrial bags. Cross corner industrial bags made from circular fabric have no side seams and can withstand drop tests and high vertical pressure when the bags are stacked up high. Another factor driving the growth of cross corner industrial bags market is the reusability of the bags as these bags can be folded and kept when not in use. This is not possible in conventional form of storage solutions. Despite the positive outlook, the discharge of toxic waste during the manufacturing process is expected to hinder the cross corner industrial bags market. Also, the availability of other conventional form of storage and transport solution such as drums and containers is expected to hamper the growth of the cross corner industrial bags market during the forecast period.

Global Cross Corner Industrial Bags Market: Segmentation : The global cross corner industrial bags market is segmented on the basis of material into: Polypropylene, Woven Polyethylene; The global cross corner industrial bags market is segmented on the basis of capacity into: Up to 500 kg, 500-1000 kg, 1000-2000 kg, 2000 kg & above;The global cross corner industrial bags market is segmented on the basis of product type into: Coated, Uncoated;The global cross corner industrial bags market is segmented on the basis of inlet type into: Open Top, Spout Top, Duffle top, Flap with Spout Top;The global cross corner industrial bags market is segmented on the basis of end-use into: Food & Beverage, Chemicals, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Mining Industry;

Global Cross Corner Industrial Bags Market: Regional Outlook : The US global cross corner industrial bags market is expected to register a highest share in terms of value due to the massive demand for import & export trades. Germany cross corner industrial bags market is expected to witness a meteoric growth in the cement and mining industry, thereby increasing the demand for cross corner industrial bags. In the emerging economies such as India and China account for more than half of the global agriculture market and are expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Global Cross Corner Industrial Bags Market: Key Players : Interjute, Sinopack, Aditya Timpack Pvt Ltd., Strosack Group, Bonus Bags, Accon, Years Sentetik, Virgo Polymer India Ltd., Vishish Bulkpack Solution, Sack Industrials Inc.; The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts, and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with Cross corner industrial bags market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Regional analysis includes – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East & Africa (MEA);

