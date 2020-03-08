Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Outlook 2019 – 2025 : Aramex, C.H. Robinson, CJ Logistics, DHL Group, FedEx, UPS

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

The cross-border e-commerce logistics comprises services such as transportation, warehousing, and other value-added services offered by logistics players for cross-border e-commerce.

In 2018, the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cross-border E-commerce Logistics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Aramex

C.H. Robinson

CJ Logistics

DHL Group

FedEx

UPS

…



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation

Warehousing

Other



Market segment by Application, split into

Automobile

Retail

Manufacturing

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Transportation

1.4.3 Warehousing

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automobile

1.5.3 Retail

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size

2.2 Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size by Application

…

